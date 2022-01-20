Ax-Wielding Tennessee Woman Arrested for Allegedly Violating Protection Order, Attacking Family Members

According to a police report obtained by WJHL , Forston broke into a home in Carter County. The sound of shattering glass allegedly woke up the woman living in the house -- a relative who had a restraining order against her.

But then, police say, a man in the home went to investigate the noise. Police say that he found Forston in the hallway with the axe. A second man came out of another room to help, and a struggle ensued. The police report says that she struck the first man "approximately three times" and the second man once in the face.