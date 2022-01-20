Ax-Wielding Tennessee Woman Arrested for Allegedly Violating Protection Order, Attacking Family Members
A Tennessee woman faces multiple charges after authorities say that she broke into a relative's home and attacked two family members with an axe.
PEOPLE confirms that Nevada Fortson, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, resisting arrest, and violating an order of protection.
According to a police report obtained by WJHL, Forston broke into a home in Carter County. The sound of shattering glass allegedly woke up the woman living in the house -- a relative who had a restraining order against her.
The woman allegedly found Forston in a spare bedroom with an axe. She fled back to her bedroom, locking the door.
But then, police say, a man in the home went to investigate the noise. Police say that he found Forston in the hallway with the axe. A second man came out of another room to help, and a struggle ensued. The police report says that she struck the first man "approximately three times" and the second man once in the face.
They were able to wrestle the axe from her.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
When police arrived on the scene, they found one man with multiple cuts on his arm. The other man had swelling and bruising to his eye. Both men are expected to recover from their injuries.
Investigators now say that the woman in the home had an active order of protection against Fortson.
Forston is being held at the Carter County Jail. Bond has not yet been set, and she has not yet entered a plea. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.