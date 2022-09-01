Man Accused of Raping, Giving Alcohol to 20-Year-Old Indiana U. Student Before She Died Mysteriously

Two weeks after 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan died under mysterious circumstances inside a home in Bloomington, a 33-year-old man who lived at the home was arrested in connection with the case.

Eric Montgomery is charged with rape of a victim who is mentally disabled or deficient and furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to charging documents reviewed by PEOPLE.

On the morning of Aug. 17, deputies were called to an off-campus home where they found McMillan unresponsive and unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery allegedly told deputies that he met McMillan earlier that morning, saying they had sex in a parking garage before returning to the home, which is owned by his parents, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Montgomery allegedly admitted to providing McMillan with alcohol and marijuana earlier that day and told a detective that he noticed that she was having trouble breathing. Montgomery allowed deputies to search his vehicle, a beige Ford Crown Victoria, where they found two liquor bottles.

Eric Montgomery. Monroe County Correctional Center

Detectives also interviewed McMillan's roommate, who said the two were at a house party the evening before McMillan's death and said McMillan "got a little more drunk than she intended or wanted to," the affidavit states.

The roommate said that after they left the house party, McMillan became aggressive during the car ride home and got out of the vehicle and walked away without her phone, ID or keys, at about 2 a.m.

In the affidavit, the detective said surveillance footage from McMillan's apartment complex shows the 20-year-old wandering around for at least two hours between 2:19 a.m. and 4:02 a.m.

She was unable to get into her apartment building without her key. In the footage, McMillan seemed "confused, disoriented, and frustrated" and often lost her balance, the detective said.

Around 5 a.m., a beige Ford Crown Victoria is seen pulling into the parking garage where McMillan was. The vehicle was in the garage for approximately nine minutes before exiting, the affidavit states. Afterward, neither McMillan or Montgomery is seen in the parking garage surveillance footage.

Montgomery has not entered a plea to the charges as of Thursday, and it is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

An official cause of death has not been determined for McMillan.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.