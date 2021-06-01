The abduction and killing of Sarah Everard ignited a movement to make women feel safer on the streets

Autopsy Reveals New Detail in Case of Sarah Everard, U.K. Woman Allegedly Kidnapped & Killed by Cop

Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old English woman who was abducted and killed while walking home earlier this year, died from compression of the neck, according to an autopsy report.

Everard disappeared on March 3 while walking home alone from a friend's house in London. A week later, police confirmed that remains found more than 50 miles from where she'd last been seen belonged to Everard.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a "serving police constable," has been charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police announced Everard's autopsy results, the Evening Standard, the Guardian and the Independent report, saying in a statement, "A postmortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey hospital in Ashford has given cause of death as compression of the neck. Sarah's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

Sarah Everard Vigil held In memory of murdered Sarah Everard | Credit: Leon Neal/Getty

Everard's death and the search for a suspect prompted many women to share stories about fearing for themselves in public.

Among those participating in the national outcry over Everard's death was Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, who in March left flowers by the memorial in Clapham Common, an area near Everard's home in Brixton, where she was seen walking before her disappearance.