Authorities Shoot Armed Man Who Attempted to Breach Ohio FBI Office

A man who attempted to breach the visitor screening facility at the FBI field office in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday was shot and killed by authorities after fleeing the scene.

The incident began around 9:15 a.m., when the armed suspect attempted to enter the facility, according to a Twitter statement from FBI Cincinnati.

The suspect then fled, only to meet the FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement near Wilmington, Ohio, where he fired at law enforcement.

"During the incident, law enforcement also fired their weapons," the statement read. "At approximately 3:45 PM, the subject was shot and is deceased."

According to the FBI, the agency is now reviewing the "agent-involved shooting."

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the release continued. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI's Inspection Division."

Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicle leaves the scene where the suspect was man was shot and killed. Jay LaPrete/AP/Shutterstock

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 42-year-old Ricky W. Shiffer of Columbus, Ohio.

Shiffer was believed to be armed with an AR-15 rifle along with a nail gun, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol first came upon the suspect at around 9:37 a.m., according to the release, at a rest stop along interstate 71. Once troopers "got behind the vehicle," he fled.

While pursuing the vehicle, Ohio State Highway Patrol said a "suspected gunshot" was fired from the suspect's vehicle. He would eventually come to a stop around 9:53 a.m. where highway patrol said he "engaged officers" and gunfire was exchanged.

CNN said that the stand-off that occurred between the man and law enforcement lasted hours.

"Throughout the afternoon troopers and our law enforcement partners attempted to negotiate with the suspect to bring the standoff to a peaceful end," the agency explained. "Once negotiations failed, officers attempted to take the suspect into custody by utilizing less lethal tactics."

"At approximately 3:42 p.m., the suspect raised a firearm and shots were fired by law enforcement officers," the statement continued. "The suspect succumbed to fatal injuries on scene."

FBI Cincinnati Field Office. CBS Evening News/YouTube

A federal law enforcement source told the network that the suspect's social media presence is being investigated for a possible connection to right-wing extremism.

CNN reported that an account under the name Ricky Shiffer posted to Truth Social — former President Donald Trump's social media platform — minutes after when authorities say he attempted to breach the building in Cincinnati. The post appeared to reference the attempt, the outlet said.

Authorities have yet to confirm if the account did in fact belong to the late suspect, though a law enforcement source confirmed to CNN that a government ID photo of Shiffer did match a photo from the Truth Social account.

"Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn't," the user posted at 9:29 a.m., CNN reported. "If you don't hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it'll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops while."

CBS also noted that a social media post from a person named Ricky Shiffer shows the man claiming that he was present at the January 6 insurrection, though the outlet notes that no one by that name has been charged.