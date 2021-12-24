Albuquerque Police say Elias Otero, 24, was shot to death on Feb. 11

Authorities Searching For New Mexico Teens Wanted in Killing of Former Corrections Officer

A manhunt is underway in New Mexico for a pair of teenagers, wanted on a number of criminal offenses, including the death of a former corrections officer.

PEOPLE confirms active warrants were issued this week for Anna Bella Dukes, 18, and Adrian Avila, 17.

The two were allegedly involved in the fatal Feb. 11 shooting of Elias Otero, 24, according to local reports.

PEOPLE was unable to get a copy of the warrant due to holiday closures.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Otero was a former corrections officer at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.

The two teens are charged with an open count of murder, as well as kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy.

Investigators are seeking warrants for two other individuals, and are still working to identify two other suspects, according to KOAT.

Citing the warrant, the Journal reports that Dukes met Otero's 20-year-old brother on Snapchat. The warrant alleges she lured the brother to a location where three men took him captive upon arrival. The men drove to Otero's house, KREQ reports, where they Facetimed Elias while holding an automatic weapon to his brother's head.

They said they would hurt the brother if Otero did not come out with $1,000 ransom. It is alleged in the warrant Otero instead went outside with a gun, and was shot to death.

Otero's brother was able to escape to safety as the shooting unfolded.

Elias Otero Elias Otero | Credit: Daniels Family Funeral Services

Dukes and Avila — the suspected shooter — allegedly pulled off a similar crime the night before, against another man she met through social media. The first victim was allegedly carjacked by the pair.

Alicia Otero, Elias' mother, told the Journal she is glad justice appears to be on the horizon.