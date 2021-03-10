Authorities Investigate Claim that Black Boy, 13, Was Called Slurs and Shot with BB Gun at Sleepover

The teen's mom, Summer Smith, also claimed her son, SeMarion Humphrey, was made to drink what appeared to be urine during the alleged bullying

Reports by a Texas mom that middle-school classmates invited her Black 13-year-old son to a sleepover and then allegedly bullied him with slurs, shot him with BB guns and made him drink what appeared, in a video, to be urine have drawn the attention of local police and school officials, who are investigating.

"How horrible must you be," the mother, Summer Smith, said at a news conference Friday, addressing the unnamed classmates of her son, SeMarion Humphrey, reports CBS DFW. "This is not a prank. This is beyond bullying. You are evil, they are evil."

On Tuesday, the Plano Independent School District announced it will release results next week of an investigation into the bullying allegations, reports WFAA.

Police also assigned a detective to work with a school resource officer to conduct "a full and thorough investigation in an effort to identify any ... criminal offenses that might have occurred during and prior to this incident," according to a news release.

"I believe it's important that we shine a spotlight on this type of abhorrent behavior because the resulting dialogue is how we can work together to end bullying and racial abuse in our school and certainly in our community," Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said at a news conference Tuesday, where he was joined by Police Chief Ed Drain and school Superintendent Sara Bonser.

Police said the incident was reported to them on March 3. Neither police nor the school district identified the alleged victim.

But Kim T. Cole, an attorney for Smith and her son, said the alleged harassment of SeMarion at the school goes back at least two years prior to the sleepover on the weekend of Feb. 12, where the events appeared "pre-calculated" and "racially motivated," she told CNN.

"To call it bullying minimizes the gravity and the horror of this attack," she said.

Image zoom Summer Smith, mother of SeMarion Humphrey | Credit: CBS DFW

"SeMarion endured horrific bullying from football teammates at a Plano middle school," she wrote on a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help the family enroll him in a private school. "Plano ISD did nothing to curtail the bullying. It became so bad that SeMarion had no choice but to eventually quit the team."

Cole continued: "A couple of weeks ago SeMarion was ecstatic when a former teammate invited him to a sleepover. But little did he know what had been planned for him. While at the sleepover several white students shot SeMarion with BB guns. When he was asleep they slapped him, all while calling him racial slurs. And worse yet, they forced SeMarion to drink their urine," subjecting him to "the unthinkable."

When video of the incident surfaced, the teen's mother posted it on Facebook. She said she had reported incidents of her son's alleged harassment to school officials, but received no help.

"When you say there's nothing you can do, what do you mean exactly? Because it seems to me that there's plenty you can do," Smith said at Friday's news conference. "It was premeditated and obvious that SeMarion was only invited (to the sleepover) for their pure entertainment."

The school superintendent said she had met with Smith on Tuesday to hear her concerns, and Smith said afterward, "The meeting was good. Now what? I'm waiting," reports WFAA.

On Tuesday, the superintendent told reporters: "Bullying, harassment and acts of racism against Plano ISD students are abhorrent and will not be tolerated. There is nothing OK about harassment, there is nothing OK about bullying and nothing OK about any act of racism."

After the family's news conference last Friday, about 300 people gathered in support of the teen, who was seen in a photo posted online wearing a T-shirt and holding a sign, both of which read, "Justice for Me."