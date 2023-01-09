Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide 

Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 9, 2023 04:07 PM
Athalia Crayton
Athalia A. Crayton. Photo: Facebook

The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities.

Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

Police clarified the ages of the victims, stating that two minors were killed rather than three as previously stated.

Officers made the grisly discovery after being led to the home by an adult male and an adult female who were "running down the street … screaming that they needed help," just after 7 a.m. on Jan. 7, High Point Police Capt. Matt Truitt told WFMY.

According to the Greensboro News & Record, investigators later interviewed the two people who had screamed for help, Truitt said. One of the two lives in the home and the other person was a visitor, Truitt said.

According to records cited by Fox 8, officials had received calls to the home in 2014, 2016, 2019, and January 2022.

"Prior to this weekend's incident, the most recent call to the home was January 3, 2022 when officers served an involuntary mental commitment order," the department noted in the release.

High Point Police Lt. Patrick Welsh told NBC News that he believes Robert was suffering from "some mental illness."

According to authorities, a motive is still being investigated, and no additional information will be released to protect the investigation.

