Authorities Begin Digging for Clues on Property of Michigan Mom Missing for More than 5 Months

The search for a Michigan mom of four who went missing more than five months ago returned to her home and rural property Monday, where authorities deployed K-9's and ground-penetrating radar across acres of farm fields before using a backhoe to start digging for clues.

"We're just looking for evidence — any evidence that could point us toward her whereabouts or her well-being," said Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier, reports Toledo TV station WTOL.

The woman, 52-year-old Dee Ann Warner, was last seen at her home in Franklin Township between the evening of April 24 and the early morning hours of April 25, according to Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County.

Warner has had no contact with her family or friends by phone or Facebook since her disappearance, and neither her cellphone nor her credit cards have been used in that time, according to the organization and the sheriff's office.

The search has been joined by agents of the FBI, Michigan State Police, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff's office said in a news release. But no specific leads prompted the return Monday to the area surrounding Warner's property that had previously been searched, the sheriff said.

Now that the fields have been cleared of seasonal crops, "we thought that this was a very prudent time to do an even more thorough search," said Bevier, reports WTOL.

He told Detroit TV station WDIV: "What this is, is kind of a culmination of the work that we've been doing over the summer. We've been pretty much following up on every lead."

Investigators did not reveal any findings on Monday and were back at the site on Tuesday.

"Investigators are evaluating information obtained during this search and the investigation is ongoing," said the sheriff's office news release.