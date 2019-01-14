Authorities Arrest Suspect Accused of Killing Manicurist Over $35 Bill

Authorities arrested the woman accused of killing a nail salon owner after failing to pay for a $35 manicure, PEOPLE confirms.

Krystal Whipple, 21, was taken into custody Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, on a fugitive of Justice warrant by the FBI.

The Las Vegas Police Department said the arrest came after the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team developed information on the whereabouts of Whipple and passed on the information to the FBI’s Phoenix Violent Crime Task Force.

Whipple is currently in custody at the Estrella Jail in Maricopa County. It is unclear if she has retained a lawyer who can comment on her behalf.

The arrest marks the end of an 11-day manhunt for Whipple who is accused of killing 53-year-old “Annie” Nhu Nguyen.

Nguyen was run over and killed Dec. 29 as she was trying to stop Whipple from leaving the parking lot of her business, Crystal Nails & Spa, about 40 blocks from the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said Whipple stopped by the salon to get a manicure around 3:45 p.m. and then allegedly attempted to pay with a fraudulent credit card. When the credit card payment didn’t go through she allegedly said she would get cash from her black 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, but instead started to drive away.

According to police, Nguyen ran out to stop her and allegedly jumped in front of Whipple’s vehicle. Police say Whipple accelerated the Camaro in the parking lot and Nguyen was “thrown under.”

Police found the Camaro at a nearby apartment complex. The Camaro was a rental but had not been returned.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Larry Hadfield previously told PEOPLE that the person who rented the vehicle had nothing to do with the incident.

“It is totally unrelated,” he said. “How [Whipple] came to have the car is part of the investigation but she is no relation to the person who was on the rental agreement.”

A GoFundMe page for Nguyen, which has raised over $37,000 so far, described her as a hard-working single mother of three girls who worked tirelessly to support her family.

“She had been constantly putting in 12-14 hours a day, seven days a week to send her daughters to college and to support her mother, siblings, and grandchildren,” according to the page. “Allowing them to have a greater opportunity in life, she worked endlessly to the point where she would skip eating until after hours so they would not have to work as hard as she did. She would never buy anything for herself. Any gifts that she received would be passed to her daughters, rather than keeping it for herself. She never asked for anything in return, besides more grandchildren. Every penny that she had accumulated always go towards her family.”

“This event should not have happened over a bill at a nail salon,” Hadfield said. “Over a bill in a nail salon, it is nothing to kill someone for.”