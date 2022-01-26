Authorities Allege Calif. Man, 50, Beat 79-Year-Old Mother to Death After Overmedicating
A 50-year-old California man is behind bars this week, accused of killing his 79-year-old mother after taking too much of his medication.
A statement from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department alleges Arleigh Clifford Anderson beat his mother to death Monday inside a Lakeside home.
Police have not released the victim's name. According to the statement, deputies were summoned to the home at 1:18 p.m. on a report of a battery.
"When deputies entered the home, they contacted a 50-year-old male identified as Arleigh Clifford Anderson," police said in the statement. "Anderson was detained while deputies checked the home."
The deputies checked the entire home and found the unresponsive woman "with obvious signs of trauma. Deputies and firefighters began lifesaving measures on the woman, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."
KNSD, citing police, reported that Anderson told a 911 dispatcher he had taken too much of his medication and "doesn't remember what happened, but thinks he hurt his mom pretty bad."
Anderson is charged with first-degree murder.
He is being held without bail and has yet to appear before a judge to plead to the charge. It was unclear if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations for him.