Author of Children's Book on Grief Accused of Killing Husband Allegedly Tried to Poison Him Multiple Times in Past

The widow accused of murdering her late husband by lacing his cocktail with a fatal amount of fentanyl allegedly attempted to poison him several times throughout their nine-year marriage, say prosecutors.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, on the night of March 3, 2022, Kouri Richins allegedly concocted a deadly Moscow Mule for Eric Richins that contained five times the lethal dose of fentanyl. Eric, who drank the beverage to celebrate a recent real estate deal for Richins' business, was pronounced dead hours later.

More than a year after his death, citing the medical examiner's autopsy findings, prosecutors say evidence supports Richins, 33, intentionally killed Eric, 39.

She's been charged with one count of first-degree aggravated murder and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Richins has not yet entered pleas to the charges, her attorney Skye Lazaro confirms to PEOPLE.

Prior to Eric's death, court documents allege Richins tried to fatally poison him on multiple occasions in the past.

On Valentine's Day 2022, Eric and Richins had dinner at their Kamas, Utah, home. After eating a sandwich, Eric became ill and broke out in hives. He told a friend he suspected his wife had poisoned him, according to the documents.

Citing a search warrant, KSL-TV reports that Eric's sister told investigators that during a vacation to Greece a few years prior, Eric said he suspected he ingested a poisonous drink given to him by Richins.

An acquaintance of Richins' told investigators that prior to Eric's death, Richins purchased $900 worth of fentanyl from the acquaintance on two separate occasions in February 2022. Less than a week after the final transaction, Eric died.

According to KSL, which cites police, Eric was seeking a divorce from Richins and had recently changed the beneficiaries of his will and life insurance policy from his wife to his sister before he died.

Eric's obituary states he "lived to the fullest and with few regrets." He left behind the couple's three children.

"Eric did absolutely everything in his power to provide his family with every possible opportunity to learn, grow, and have fun," it reads, in part.

In March 2023, a year after her husband's death, Richins released a children's book on grief, titled Are You With Me?

Its product description on Amazon said the book was "written to create peace and comfort for children who have lost a loved one." (The book has since been pulled from Amazon.)

According to KCPW News, Richins had a sequel in the works, titled Mom, How Far Away is Heaven?

Richins is scheduled for a detention hearing May 19.