A 35-year-old Australian mother was sentenced this week to 10 and a half years in prison after she killed her rapist three years ago when he threatened her only days after his initial sex assault, according to multiple news reports.

Roxanne Eka Peters was warned by her attacker, 51-year-old Grant Jason Cassar, at her home in Capalaba on Dec. 4, 2015: Have sex with him or he would harm her daughter, 9 News reports.

Instead Peters, then a 32-year-old pharmacists’ assistant, got a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed Cassar in the chest and penis, according to 9 News and the New Zealand Herald.

“You don’t rape me,” she said while attacking him.

In all Cassar sustained 61 injuries including nearly 4-inch wounds to his chest, 9 News reports.

Then Peters tied a rope around Cassar’s neck and body and pulled him behind her car for about six-tenths of a mile before she dumped his remains in a ditch along the road, where they were discovered the next day, according to Australian Associated Press.

On Monday Peters reportedly pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court to manslaughter and interfering with a corpse in Cassar’s death.

She will be eligible for parole in 2020, according to the AAP.

The AAP reports that the judge in Peters’ case decried her “callously disposing” of Cassar’s body and noted that she did not seek help after the killing, but he said that she was acting in response to a “significant provocation.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Justice David Boddice said, according to the AAP: “I accept the stabbing occurred in circumstances when you were enraged by what the deceased had done to you and was threatening to do to you again.”

Cassar’s family reportedly also spoke out in court.

“Never in the world could I imagine a woman would do such a horrible thing,” his mother said, 9 News reports. “Whoever wrote the words ‘wounds heal with time’ obviously never lost a child.”

Judge Boddice said that Peters’ childhood around drug use and as a victim of sexual abuse played a role in the attack.

“No doubt,” he said, “your rage continued to affect your attitude to him.”

Neither prosecutors nor Peters’ attorney could be reached by PEOPLE.