Australian Instagram Model, 20, Found Dead Aboard Yacht in Greece

Authorities in Greece are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an Australian Instagram model who was found unconscious Friday on the back of a superyacht owned by a Mexican billionaire.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Greek officials announced they would be revealing the cause of death on Monday.

The paper reports that 20-year-old Sinead McNamara was found unconscious on the Mayan Queen IV, a luxury yacht that was anchored off the island of Kefalonia.

McNamara was found alive, but died in the helicopter that was transporting her to the hospital, News Corp Australia reports.

McNamara had been working on the yacht for four months, but it was unclear what her job was.

The vessel is owned by Mexican mining magnate Alberto Baillères, who is worth an estimated $10 billion, reports state. Baillères was not on the boat at the time.

McNamara was found at the back of the yacht, tangled up in rope, according to the Sunday Times.

She was found unresponsive by another crew member.

The blonde model’s Instagram has more than 12,000 followers.

In a post last month, she wrote, “Living & working on a boat seeing all that the world has to offer.”

The post added, “Yep I think I have it pretty good.”