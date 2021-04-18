3 Dead After Apparent 'Domestic Situation' in Austin, Suspect Identified as Former Detective

Three people are dead after a shooting in Austin, Texas, which was described as a "domestic situation that is isolated," according to authorities. A manhunt is currently underway for the shooter.

Austin Police Interim Chief Joseph Chacon identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect. Broderick is described as a 5 foot, 7 inch tall Black man with an average build, who was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective, according to USA Today, which reported that he resigned from the department last year after he was arrested in June and charged with sexual assault of a child. For the prior incident, Broderick was released on a $50,000 bond 16 days later and Broderick's wife filed for a protective order and divorce from him after his arrest.

On Sunday, at 11:42 a.m. local time, police received a call for a shooting at the Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway area. It was unknown if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle, according to a statement from Chief Chacon. He advised residents to shelter in place and warned that the shooter could be hiding in the area or might have taken a hostage.

Two women and one man were pronounced dead at the scene, and Chacon said that Broderick did know the victims. A child was involved, but has been located and is safe. "Obviously this is a tragedy. We have people who have lost their lives out here," Chacon said.

"We are going to be doing our very best to conduct the best investigation that we can and also to get this person into custody as quickly as possible, and hopefully with no further loss of life," he added.

"I'm shocked and saddened by this horrific news," said Sheriff Sally Hernandez in a statement. "The Travis County Sheriff's Office stands ready to assist the Austin Police Department and the families impacted by this tragedy in any way we can."

Chacon said police are no longer classifying the incident as an active shooter situation, "however danger remains high."

The shooting comes amid a recent spike in gun violence across the country, including another shooting this weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which left three people dead.