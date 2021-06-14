Man Killed in Austin Mass Shooting that Injured 13 Looked Forward to Marrying High School Sweetheart

Douglas John Kantor, 25, was visiting Austin from Michigan, where he worked for the Ford Motor Company as a product manager in the IT department

Authorities in Austin, Tx., have identified the fatal victim of a mass shooting early Saturday morning that left another 13 people injured.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, was visiting Austin from Michigan, where he was working for the Ford Motor Company as a product manager in the IT department.

Originally from Airmont, New York, Kantor had recently purchased his first home and was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of 10 years, his family said in a statement.

According to a statement from Austin police, Kantor "succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital and was pronounced deceased on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 12:01 p.m."

The shooting took place just before 1:30 a.m. within the city's Sixth Street entertainment district.

A single suspect has been detained for his alleged role in the shooting that wounded 13 other people, but has not been named. Police are searching for a second suspect in the shooting.

As of Monday morning, one of the injured victims remained hospitalized in critical condition.

The detained suspect's age has not been released, but police have said he is not an adult.

No motive for the violence has been discussed by authorities.

Kantor's brother, Nick Kantor, spoke to KXAN about the deadly shooting.

"He was shot through the abdomen just below the rib cage, straight through," explained Nick Kantor. "He suffered from the time of the injury until the time of death. It was the most gruesome thing I could think to wish on someone. It's painful to discuss, but I think the public deserves to know what my brother suffered."

A statement from his family says he'd recently received his master's degree in business from the University of Michigan.

"He motivated everyone he came in contact with, was a team player and advanced quickly in the IT department at Ford, working as a product manager," the statement reads. "He was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of 10 years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams."

Austin Mayor Steve Adler also issued a statement on Kantor's death.