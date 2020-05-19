In February, investigators recovered Aundria Bowman's remains from a shallow grave that had been covered with cement

Mich. Teen Vanished in 1989 — and Now Police Say Dad Killed Her, Buried Body Under Concrete

Authorities in Michigan believe they've cracked a 31-year-old cold case, filing murder charges late last week against a 71-year-old man they allege killed his adopted daughter before burying her body in a shallow grave on land he owns in Monterey Township.

Dennis Bowman is currently in Virginia, where he's the sole suspect in another case: the 1980 alleged rape and killing of another woman, Kathleen O'Brien Doyle, the 25-year-old daughter of a naval officer and wife of a deployed U.S. Navy pilot.

Doyle was found dead in her Norfolk, Va., home on Sept. 11, 1980.

Bowman, a resident of Hamilton, Mich., was arrested in connection with Doyle's death last November, and was subsequently extradited to Virginia to face prosecution.

A statement from Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch's office indicates Bowman was charged with murder, first-degree child abuse and mutilation of a body for allegedly killing his adopted daughter, Aundria Bowman.

Aundria, 14, vanished without a trace in 1989, according to the statement. Police were told at the time she was a runaway.

The statement indicates that, in February, after developing new leads in the case, investigators recovered Aundria's remains from a shallow grave that had been covered with cement.

Koch said in the statement she wants "to assure Aundria's family and friends that even though this has been a very long road, this is the first step to seeking justice for her."

PEOPLE was unable to determine if Bowman has an attorney who could comment on his behalf for any of the charges he faces in Virginia and Michigan. He has yet to enter pleas to any of the charges.