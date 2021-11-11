Attorney Jeffrey Pollock tells PEOPLE he was attempting to attend a hearing Wednesday when the braces holding up his pants repeatedly set off the building's security magnetometer

Police Say Attorney Charged with Disorderly Conduct for Taking Off Pants During Courthouse Screening

A Pennsylvania attorney says he is "mortified" and "embarrassed" after he was detained for taking off his pants at Allegheny County family court during a security screening that got heated.

Jeffrey Pollock, 59, tells PEOPLE that he was attempting to attend a hearing Wednesday at the Pittsburgh court when the braces — a type of suspenders without clips — attached to his pants repeatedly set off the building's magnetometer.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that Pollock took off his pants at the Family Division Complex following a "heated discussion" with a security officer. Police say he was charged with disorderly conduct.

Pollock, who has been working in the family court since the 1990s, alleges he never raised his voice and does not believe he was arrested. He claims he was only told he'd be mailed a citation and a court appearance summons.

According to Pennsylvania law, disorderly conduct is a summary offense unless the accused is intending to cause "substantial harm or serious inconvenience, or if he persists in disorderly conduct after reasonable warning or request to desist."

"I wasn't arrested. I wasn't fingerprinted. I wasn't arraigned and given a bond. A photo wasn't taken for a mugshot," Pollock claims to PEOPLE.

Pollock claims he arrived at court on Wednesday ahead of the hearing. Before walking through the magnetometer, he says he took off his suit coat and placed it, and his wallet, keys, and cellphone, with his briefcase inside a security screening bin.

As he walked through the magnetometer, Pollock tells PEOPLE that he saw a set of light alerts go off. He alleges that the same thing occurred when he was wearing the braces at the courthouse on Monday and Tuesday and that the security officers on duty had used a wand to clear him instead.

Pollock says he attempted to go through the magnetometer a second time while covering up the metal portions of his braces. When that didn't work, a female security officer allegedly asked him to take off the braces, which she believed to be suspenders.

Unlike suspenders, which clip onto a pair of pants, Pollock says the braces are more difficult to remove. He alleges that he asked her "politely" to "wand" him, but she refused.

Pollock tells PEOPLE that he then told the officer that he had been "wanded" before, but the female officer allegedly still refused. He claims a male officer he's previously had strained interactions with then approached and allegedly screamed in his ear, "You will take off your suspenders or you will leave by the front door and not come back."

"I was just shocked," he tells PEOPLE.

"I just looked around, walked back through the magnetometer to the other side, took the braces off my shoulders, unbuttoned my pants — and I think they might have said something like 'Whoa, whoa, what are you doing?' — and I folded my slacks, put them in the bin and walked through."

In doing so, Pollock ​​was wearing nothing but his shirt and underwear. The attorney says he attempted to put his pants back on when the deputy sheriff on duty put him in handcuffs before "parading him" to the office without his pants on.

"All of a sudden, I'm taken into custody. I'm taken downstairs to the waiting cell," he tells PEOPLE. "They sit me down. They do a patdown search."

After 45 minutes, Pollock was released.

In the news release, the Sheriff's Office warned "anyone who attends the Family Court Division that visible underwear is not part of the dress code."

Pollock tells PEOPLE that the act "wasn't done premeditatedly" and claims his underwear wasn't even visible. He says the attention the police's news release garnered has been "harmful" to his reputation.

"I certainly hope and expect to be vindicated because I didn't do anything illegal," the attorney adds.