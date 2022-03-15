Attorney Requests Competency Evaluation for Wis. Woman Charged in Grisly Murder of Sexual Partner

The family of Shad Thyrion are planning for his funeral and asking the public for "lots of prayers."

An attorney for a Wisconsin woman accused of murdering and dismembering a 25-year-old man last month has asked the court for a competency evaluation of his client, Action 2 News reports.

"Based upon the discussion I have had with my client, I have concerns regarding her ability to understand these proceedings and assist in her own defense," Schabusiness' attorney wrote in a court document obtained by Action 2 News.

Taylor Schabusiness, 24, allegedly told Green Bay Police that she and Shad Thyrion smoked meth while spending the day together, according to a complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

At about 3 a.m. on Feb. 23, police responded to a call after Thyrion's mother discovered her son's severed head in a bucket in the basement.

The criminal complaint says police found Schabusiness at her home, where she had dried blood on her clothing. In her van they also allegedly located a crock pot box containing what the complaint says were "additional human body parts including legs."

Back at the residence of Thyrion's mother, police recovered the head and a "male organ" in the bucket and, in a separate storage tote, an upper torso. They also recovered knives.

Shad Thyrion Credit: gofundme

Police said they believe Thyrion was strangled before his body was mutilated, per Schabusiness' alleged account. She allegedly told police she didn't mean to kill him, but enjoyed the choking and continued to do it, the complaint states.

"Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body," according to the complaint, which adds: "Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade."

"The facts alleged are extremely concerning and disturbing and go to the violent nature and grave nature of the offense," Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders said in court Tuesday, where bond for Schabusiness was set at $2 million in cash, reports WBAY-TV.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault. She is being held in the Brown County Jail, PEOPLE confirms through online court records.

An attorney has not been identified, but she is scheduled for another hearing on March 22.

For now, Thyrion's family is planning for his funeral with help from assistance through a GoFundMe page.