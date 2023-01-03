Attorney Who Once Prosecuted Domestic Violence Cases Is Allegedly Killed by Husband on New Year's Day

A Texas attorney who once prosecuted domestic violence cases was allegedly killed by her husband on New Year's Day, multiple outlets report.

Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, of Pecan Plantation, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Venisa McLaughlin, on Jan. 1, HoodCountyNews reports, citing Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds.

Details surrounding the former prosecutor's death remained vague Tuesday, as the sheriff told the outlet the investigation is still active.

The Hood County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Venisa was a former assistant attorney for Hood County and served the office for over five years, County Attorney Matt Mills confirmed in a Facebook post.

"I woke up this New Year's morning to hear heartbreaking news. Our former assistant county attorney, who started with me on my first day in office, was killed this morning," the statement reads.

Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin. Hood County Sheriff's Office

"She served our office for over five years, and she helped us through some trying times at the start of my first term. She also helped tremendously in my re-election campaign in 2020. Our prayers are with her two daughters and the rest of her family," the statement continues.

Mills told HoodCountyNews that she left "on friendly terms" near the end of April 2022, adding that she primarily dealt with protective orders, as well as justice of the peace courts, mental commitments, and other responsibilities.

Venisa graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration/management from Oklahoma State University in 1993, before going on to earn her Juris Doctor from Texas A&M University in 2003, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She had been licensed to practice law in Texas since 2007, according to the official state bar website.

Justice of the Peace Roger Howell is conducting an inquest into Venisa's death, Sheriff Deeds told Law and Crime.

Jeffrey is being held in the Hood County Jail on $250,000 bond, Law and Crime reports. It was not immediately clear if he had entered a plea or retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

