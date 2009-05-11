Attorney: Kiefer Sutherland Did Nothing Wrong

After a week of silence, Kiefer Sutherland released a statement from his attorney Monday asserting the actor was not to blame in an alleged assault on a fashion designer.

“We are troubled by the untruthful and self-serving information circulating regarding Kiefer Sutherland and events of last Monday evening,” lawyer Michael C. Miller said. “We are confident, however, that the investigation being conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD will confirm that Kiefer Sutherland was neither the instigator nor a wrongdoer in this incident.”

The statement added that “out of respect for this law enforcement process,” the actor “will not be making any comment.”

The statement didn’t specify what information Sutherland’s attorney considered untruthful. But the alleged headbutting victim, Jack McCollough, has spoken out several times, saying he has a broken nose and required surgery.

McCollough’s rep said the designer “was the victim of a vicious, violent, unprovoked assault” by Sutherland, 42, who allegedly headbutted him after the designer accidentally bumped into Brooke Shields at a late-night party.

In a statement released Monday on behalf of Shields, her attorney Gerald Lefcourt, said, “A number of statements have been attributed to Ms. Shields in the media that are neither true nor authorized. These statements were obviously made by those who were not in attendance at the party and constitute their version of events.”

As for what happened at the party, the statement says, “While at the party she was bumped into by Jack McCollough and Kiefer Sutherland became concerned. Kiefer has always been a gentleman in her company. Both Jack and Kiefer are friends of Ms. Shields and she regrets this unfortunate situation.”

The 24 star, who was charged with third-degree assault – a misdemeanor – in connection with the incident, will be arraigned June 22 at Manhattan Criminal Court.

• Reporting by JULIE JORDAN