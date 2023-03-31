Attorney Jose Baez Looks for Another Win with Tory Lanez, Who Was Convicted of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The high-profile attorney — known for his representation of Casey Anthony, Aaron Hernandez, and others — believes that Lanez's conviction can be successfully appealed

By Steve Helling
Published on March 31, 2023 07:58 PM
jose-baez-1

Earlier this week, Tory Lanez challenged a verdict that found him guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The "Luv" rapper, 30, was convicted in December on all three charges against him — assault with a semiautomatic firearm; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence — for shooting Megan in 2020.

He will be sentenced on April 10 and could receive up to 22 years and eight months in state prison.

Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. Jerod Harris/Getty, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

But not if attorney Jose Baez has anything to say about it.

Baez, who filed the appeal, addresses several items that the defense believes should have been excluded from the trial — including a photo Lanez's tattoo of a firearm. Baez says the photo hurt Lanez's case and suggested he likes weapons.

While the appeal might feel like a long shot, Baez is no stranger to overcoming nearly insurmountable odds. In 2008, he was hired by hired by Casey Anthony to defend her against charges that she had killed her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

Red Huber-Pool/Getty
Red Huber-Pool/Getty

As he argued the case, pundits appeared on nightly cable shows saying that he was out of his depth. "People always underestimated me," he told PEOPLE at the time. "No one thought that I was going to win. But I knew that I would."

When Anthony was shockingly acquitted, Baez found himself the target of a mountain of internet hate. Websites popped up with pictures of him sporting devil's horns. Facebook groups with thousands of followers called for his disbarment.

But Baez found himself in high demand. His practice expanded. He was recognized everywhere he went. His phone rang off the hook — including calls from the very people who had previously said he was in over his head. Somewhere, someone called him "The King of the Courtroom." The nickname stuck. He is active on Instagram, posting accolades that he and his firm have received.

9483162a
Angela Rowlings/AP/REX/Shutterstock

When former New Englands Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was on trial for a 2012 double murder, he hired Baez. Shockingly, Baez won an acquittal — and then began the appeal process for a previous murder conviction. Hernandez eventually committed suicide in prison, but had publicly thanked Baez for his representation.

"I believe in my clients," Baez told PEOPLE. "And I believed in Aaron. He was a good guy who had a lot of bad things happen, made some choices he shouldn't, but wasn't the person everyone said he was."

More recently, Baez secured an acquittal for Dr. William Husel a Columbus, Ohio physician who was accused of killing at least 14 of his patients at Ohio's Mount Carmel Hospital with overdoses of fentanyl -- in some cases, doses that were up to 10 times higher than what some experts said was the typical palliative amount. While the prosecution was unable to identify a motive in the deaths, they maintained that his actions fell under the definition of murder.

Baez disagreed — and convinced a jury that his client was innocent. He was acquitted on all charges.

Dr. William Husel, left, and defense attorney Jose Baez stand during Husel's trial, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl
Barbara Perenic/AP/Shutterstock

It's unclear whether Baez will score another legal victory with Lanez, but he is leaving no stone unturned.

In his appeal, Baez writes that prosecutors "painted defendant as a gun-wielding career criminal" and that they "revealed their true motive" when showing the shirtless photo of Lanez and "deprived" him of his "due process" based on a California law, AB 2799, which went into effect nine days after Lanez's guilty verdict and aims to stop "creative expression" from being presented as evidence that might show racial bias. They alleged that the photo caused "improper consideration of criminal propensity based on his 'gangster' rapper persona.

"Ironically, defendant's tattoo was an homage to Tupac Shakur. Mr. Shakur used his music and tattoos to discuss socio-political issues affecting the Black community in the nineties," his lawyers wrote, according to Rolling Stone. "Mr. Shakur carried the same AK-47 tattoo on his chest as a symbol of Black unity and the fight against racism."

Lanez — and Baez — will appear in court on April 10 for the next step in the process.

Related Articles
Uriel Schock
Fla. Grandmother 'Just Forgot' Granddaughter in Hot Car, Months After Grandson Drowned in Her Care
Top Row, L-R: Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak Bottom Row, L-R: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs.
Funerals for 6 Nashville Shooting Victims Will Begin Friday
Chris Karmazin and Taylor Bradley
Nebraska Woman Allegedly Ran Over, Killed 2 Employees of Her Housing Complex on Purpose
Oscar Pistorius, Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorius Denied Parole 10 Years After Murdering Girlfriend Reeva Steemkamp
Murdered Mom Ana Walshe
Husband Who Allegedly Searched 'How Long Before a Body Starts to Smell' Indicted on Accusation He Killed Wife
Courtney Spraggins
Ex-Ala. Cop Indicted on Accusations He Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Then Called 911 Claiming She Shot Herself
Taylen Mosley
Urgent Search Underway for Missing 2-Year-Old Boy After Mom Found Murdered in Florida Apartment
Halia Culbertson
17-Year-Old Who Was 'Most Loving and Outgoing Person' Was Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Woman, 18
Reginald Maclaren, an 81-year-old Colorado man accused of killing his wife and daughter with an axe
Colo. Dad Allegedly Killed Wife and Daughter with Ax, Claimed He Lost Job and Feared Homelessness
John Umberger; Julio Ramirez
Several Suspects Charged in Connection with Deadly Druggings and Robberies at N.Y.C. Gay Bars
Kevin Bradley
Driver Who Plowed into Mass. Apple Store, Killing Man Who Got Engaged on Day Prior, Is Charged with Murder
Joanne Marian Segovia
Calif. Police Union Leader Charged with Importing Opioids
Oaklee Mae Snow
Missing Okla. Girl, 2, Was Carried Out of House by Mom While 'Asleep or Unconscious' Before Vanishing
Caitlyn Kaufman
Man Jailed for 25 Years Over Roadside Murder of ICU Nurse in Tennessee
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Wade Payne/AP/Shutterstock (13850732v) Singer Sheryl Crow performs during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School school shooting, in Nashville, Tenn School Shooting, Nashville, United States - 29 Mar 2023
Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow Attend Vigil Remembering the Victims of Nashville School Shooting
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (12852781a) In this image taken from a nearly 18-minute video taken by a California Highway Patrol sergeant, Edward Bronstein, 38, is being taken into custody by CHP officers on March 31, 2020, following a traffic stop in Los Angeles. Bronstein died nearly two years ago as he screamed "I can't breathe" while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample, according to records and a video. The video was released, after a judge's order to make it public. Bronstein's family has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers, alleging excessive force and a violation of civil rights California Police Custody Death, Los Angeles, United States - 15 Mar 2022
7 California Highway Patrol Officers Charged in Connection with 2020 Death of Edward Bronstein