Attorney For 10-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Accused of Killing His Mom Asks to Lower Bail to Boy's 'Piggy Banks' Savings

Attorneys for a 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of shooting his mother to death has requested that the child's bail be lowered from $50,000 to $100 — or roughly the money he has in his "piggy banks."

During a hearing last Wednesday, attorney Angela Cunningham asked that the boy's bond be lowered.

"My team and I have spoken to him about his ability to post anything," Cunningham told the court, according to WTMJ-TV. "He told us about piggy banks with savings that he had from gifts, from birthday gifts and scavenging through cushions in the couch that he's been able to save up."

Prosecutors say that the boy killed his mother after she refused to buy him an expensive virtual reality gaming system.

On Nov. 21, Quiana Mann, 44, was shot in the eye at close range at her Milwaukee home, allegedly by her son, who has not been publicly named due to his age, according to the complaint. The complaint alleges that after the shooting, the boy first tried hiding the gun, and then told his older sister their mother was dead, and the sister called 911.

The child allegedly used Mann's keys to remove the gun from her locked gun safe at about 7 a.m. on Nov. 21. He allegedly told detectives he'd taken the gun out because he was angry Mann had woken him up 30 minutes early and because he was upset she would not let him buy the headset from Amazon.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

One day after the killing, he logged into his deceased mother's Amazon account to buy the Oculus Virtual Reality Headset anyway, the complaint alleges.

After the shooting, the child initially told police he'd shot his mom accidentally, per the complaint. He was allowed to stay home with his family at that point. However, the next day, relatives called police with concerns about whether the 10-year-old was telling the truth. According to the complaint, he allegedly later told his aunt he had "actually [been] aiming the gun at his mother."

Family members told detectives the child experienced "rage issues" his whole life, the complaint says. At four years old, the boy allegedly held his puppy by the tail and whirled him around until the dog "whined and howled in pain." He also allegedly started a fire in the home by filling a balloon with flammable liquid and setting it aflame, per the complaint.

A family member also told investigators the little boy "has five different imaginary people that talk to him." These imaginary people are described as two sisters, an old lady, and two men, the complaint states.

The child has been charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide and an alternative charge of first-degree intentional homicide. He is currently being held on $50,000 bond and he has not yet entered a plea.

Attorneys for the boy did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.