Katie Janness and her dog were stabbed to death while walking in a public park in July

Autopsy Report Says Atlanta Woman Was Stabbed 50 Times and Had the Letters 'F,' 'A,' 'T' Carved into Her Chest

A chilling new autopsy report reveals that the Atlanta woman killed while walking her dog this summer was stabbed 50 times — including 15 times in the face — and had the letters "F," "A," and "T" carved into her chest.

Katie Janness, 40, was killed on July 28, 2021, while walking her dog, Bowie, in Piedmont Park in Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of the stabbing at about 1:10 a.m. after Janness' longtime partner, Emma Clark, discovered her body at the entrance of the public park, ABC News and 11 Alive report.

Janness was last seen on surveillance footage walking Bowie near the rainbow crosswalk at 10th Street and Piedmont Ave, police said.

Clark went looking for her when she failed to come home.

Clark found Janness, who was pronounced dead at the scene, which authorities described as "gruesome," according to 11 Alive.

Bowie was also killed.

No suspect has been identified in the stabbing.

"What would be the motive behind doing something like this?" local resident Jennifer Hnat asked in an interview with WXIA-TV.

According to the 11-page medical examiner's report obtained by PEOPLE, Janness was stabbed 50 times and mutilated in the attack.

She was stabbed in the throat and at least 15 times in the face, including her eyebrows, eyelids, nose and lips.

She was stabbed in each breast and in the back, which damaged her aorta and left lung.

The letters "F," "A," and "T" were carved into her chest.

Janness' loved ones are reeling from the brutality of the slaying.

"What I found so heartbreaking and disturbing is to know what the final moments of her life was after reading that," Clark's father, Joe Clark, told 11 Alive.

"It's undoubtedly a very angry, disturbed person. It's the only thing I can think of to do so much damage to someone," he said, adding that he believes more than one person killed Janness.

"I don't see how one person could have inflicted that much damage on someone," he told 11 Alive.

In a GoFundMe page set up to help with expenses, Clark called Janness "the love of my life."

She added: "[Janness] was the most intelligent, kind, humble, and beautiful person I have ever known. I wanted to spend every second with her."

Their dog, Bowie, "was the sweetest most loyal companion."

"My heart is so very broken, my world will never be the same," Clark wrote.

Clark's father told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "They would've been together forever. They were that couple."