Atlanta Woman and Her Dog Stabbed to Death in Popular Park

A woman and her dog were stabbed to death in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of the stabbing in Piedmont Park around 1:10 a.m., according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The victim — identified by WXIA-TV as 40-year-old Katie Janness — was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities described the scene, initially discovered by a passerby at the Charles Allen entrance of the park, as "gruesome," according to the news station.

Janness was last seen on surveillance footage walking her dog near the rainbow crosswalk at 10th Street and Piedmont Ave, police said. They are not sure yet why she was walking through the park at that early morning hour.

The incident has stoked worry in nearby community members, who told WXIA-TV they are concerned that such a tragedy could occur right outside their doors.

"What would be the motive behind doing something like this?" said Jennifer Hnat, who told the news station that she lives two blocks away from the scene and frequently walks her dog in that area as well.

"I just send out prayers to her family and friends and the community," she added. "It's just a palpable loss."

A suspect has not yet been identified in the stabbing. Investigators are currently offering a reward of $10,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest.