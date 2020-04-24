Atlanta Teen Allegedly Shot and Killed by Stepfather After Refusing to Shelter in Place

Image zoom Bernie Hargrove Atlanta Police Department/AP/Shutterstock

A 16-year-old Atlanta boy was allegedly shot and killed by his stepfather following a domestic dispute over the teenager’s refusal to comply with directives to shelter in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

De’onte Roberts was shot in the chest late Wednesday evening during a fight with 42-year-old Bernie Hargrove, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

His mother told police that there had been an argument earlier in the day when Roberts would not follow his parent’s requests to remain home and comply with Georgia’s shelter-in-place directives.

Once Roberts later returned to his house in southwest Atlanta, a physical fight allegedly began between the teenager and Hargrove, his stepfather. Hargrove then allegedly shot Roberts, according to the statement from the APD.

Hargrove was charged with felony murder and is currently in custody in the Fulton County Jail. He was denied bond at a first appearance hearing Thursday morning, CNN reports.

Georgia issued the shelter-in-place order earlier this month, later than many other states across the U.S. The order stands through April 30, but state Gov. Brian Kemp announced earlier this week that he plans to open some nonessential businesses on a “limited basis,” including gyms and hair salons, Friday.

As of Friday, there are 20,905 reported cases of COVID-19 in Georgia and 871 people have died from the illness, according to The New York Times.

