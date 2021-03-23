Atlanta Spa Shootings: How to Help the Victims' Families

The victims of last week's attack left behind grieving families who are grappling with their sudden loss

As America reels from last week's fatal shootings at Atlanta-area spas, the families of the eight victims are suffering from very personal losses of loving parents and devoted friends. Many of the victims were working to support their families.

Last Wednesday, the first victim names were announced. Killed at Young's Asian Massage were Delaina Ashley Yuan González, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44, whose address was not released.

Last Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the remaining four victims as Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Sun Cha Kim, 69; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.

Six of the eight victims were Asian women. Authorities have said there's no evidence to suggest the suspected killer was motivated by racial bias, instead alleging he was motivated by guilt over a sex addiction. However, the motive remains under investigation, and the killings occurred amid a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Many of the victims' family members have created GoFundMe pages to cover funeral and living expenses. These are the ones that have been verified by PEOPLE:

Hyun Jung Grant with sons (Randy Park) Image zoom Hyun Jung Grant with her sons | Credit: GoFundMe

Hyun Jung Grant, 51, was one of three people killed at the Gold Spa massage parlor. A single mother who lived with her two sons, she was originally from South Korea. Before coming to the United States, she worked as an elementary school teacher. Her 23-year-old son has started a GoFundMe to help support the family.

Delaina Yaun Image zoom Delaina Yaun González | Credit: Courtesy of DeLayne Davis

Delaina Ashley Yaun González was visiting one of the spas with her husband when she was shot. "She didn't have a cross word for anybody," a relative tells PEOPLE. González, 33, leaves behind a husband and two children. The family has created a GoFundMe to cover funeral and living expenses.

Xiaojie Tan, victim of Atlanta shooting at spa Image zoom Xiaojie Tan | Credit: Kennesaw Police Department

Xiaojie Tan, 49, was killed the day before her 50th birthday. She was a certified massage therapist who first opened her spa four years ago. Prior to that, she owned a successful nail salon in Marietta, which she eventually sold. A GoFundMe has recently been created for her family.

Paul Andre Michels, victim of Atlanta shooting at spa Image zoom Paul Andre Michels | Credit: Kennesaw Police Department

Paul Andre Michels, 54, was fatally shot at Young's Asian Massage parlor. An Army veteran, Michaels worked installing security systems. His brother told the the Associated Press that he was doing some work at the the massage parlor when he was shot. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

Sun Cha Kim, 69, was fiercely devoted to her family. "As an immigrant, all my grandmother ever wanted in life was to grow old with my grandfather, and watch her children and grandchildren live the life she never got to live," her granddaughter writes on a GoFundMe page. "She represented everything I wanted to be as a woman, without an ounce of hate or bitterness in her heart."

Soon Chung Park, 74, worked as a day manager and cook at Gold's. Minutes after she was shot, her husband reportedly attempted to perform CPR to save her life. The family has created a GoFundMe to cover expenses.