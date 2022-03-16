On Atlanta Spa Shooting Anniversary, a Renewed Focus to End Anti-Asian Violence

Eight people — including six women of Asian descent — were killed in the shootings at three spas in metro Atlanta on March 16, 2021

One year after eight people died in a shooting spree targeting three spas run by Asian Americans in metro Atlanta, the city and members of the community have seized the moment to highlight ongoing violence that still affects Asian people, while recalling those who were lost.

"This shooting reminded not just Atlanta, but the entire country, that violence is still directed at our community, and it can lead to death, and we have to be vocal," Long Tran, an Atlanta-area cafe owner who attended an anniversary memorial Saturday in Atlanta, tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Six of the eight victims of the March 16, 2021, attack were women of Asian descent, killed amid a documented rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in major U.S. cities.

To mark the event, rallies to "#BreakTheSilence on anti-Asian hate and violence that continues unabated" will take place in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, New York City, Sacramento, Calif., San Francisco and Washington, D.C., coordinated by the Asian Justice Movement.

In the Atlanta area today, "there are some Asian American groups that are advocating for things like more awareness, harsher laws for violence toward Asian Americans, and some are advocating for stricter gun control," says Tran, who in January announced his intent to run for a seat in the Georgia legislature. "Some are still raising money for the families."

"And some have risen up to take leadership roles in their community," he says. "Some are running for local office. Some are running for state representative or state senate, like I am. I'm not running specifically because of the spa shootings, but that was a part of my decision to make sure that we start having a stronger voice at the Capitol."

Atlanta Spa Shootings vigil A vigil on March 12, 2022, for victims of the Atlanta spa shootings | Credit: 11Alive

Days before the murders in Georgia, a new analysis by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found that hate crimes against Asian Americans had skyrocketed by nearly 150 percent in 2020, fueled by then-President Trump and others falsely blaming China for the coronavirus epidemic. After the killings, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — the first person of Asian descent to serve in that role — traveled to Atlanta's Emory University to decry xenophobic violence, and thousands attended #StopAsianHate rallies around the country.

Survey results released this month by the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum say that 74% of Asian American and Pacific Islander women experienced racism and/or discrimination in the past year, with 53% saying the perpetrator was someone they didn't know.

And the group Stop AAPI Hate tracked nearly 11,000 hate incidents against Asian Americans between the pandemic's start in March 2020 and December 2021, with 57% of those incidents occurring last year — and women as the targets nearly 62% of the time.

A COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act signed by President Biden in May was specifically meant to stem hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

In July the Atlanta shooter, Robert Aaron Long, 22, pleaded guilty to four of the eight murders in a plea deal with prosecutors in Cherokee County, which is home to Young's Asian Massage outside Acworth, Ga. He was sentenced to life without parole, reports the Associated Press.

His victims in that setting included Xiaojie Tan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44, both of whom worked at the spa; customer Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; and Paul Andre Michels, 54, a contractor who was on site working at the business.

RELATED VIDEO: Anti-Asian Hate Crimes on the Rise as Communities Call for Change

Long still faces murder charges for four victims killed in neighboring Fulton County. He has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Sun Cha Kim, 69; and Soon Chung Park, 74, who were shot at Gold Spa Massage, and Yong Ae Yue, 63, who was killed at Aromatherapy Spa.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has announced her intent to seek the death penalty in those cases, which she said included a hate crime element, reports FOX 5 Atlanta.

Upon his arrest, Long allegedly confessed to the slayings and told police he had a sexual addiction, authorities announced at a news conference. At the time, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds, speaking about Long, said racial animus toward the victims "did not appear to be the motive," instead describing them as "targets of opportunity."

"He made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past," Reynolds said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In recalling those victims on Saturday, when more than 150 people gathered in an Atlanta park, their surviving family members emphasized their personal loss.

"I miss her food," said Robert Peterson, 39, the son of Yong Ae Yue, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I miss her waiting by the door when we came over. I just miss all those small things we took for granted when she was here."