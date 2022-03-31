Atlanta School Police Officer Shoots Armed Parent During After-School Fight
A Georgia mother who was waving a gun when students began fighting after school was shot by a police officer at the scene, say authorities.
On Wednesday at 4:17 p.m., Atlanta Police were called to Booker T. Washington High School after receiving reports of several students after school, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
After a "physical altercation between students during dismissal, a parent came to the campus with a weapon and began waving it in the direction of students, employees and an Atlanta Public Schools Police Officer," Atlanta Public Schools said in a press release.
The officer "ordered the parent to drop the weapon," the district said in the release. "When the parent did not comply with the order, the officer fired one shot, which struck the parent in the hand."
The woman, identified as Tierra Vachon, 30, was treated at the scene and then taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
She was the only one injured in the incident and is in stable condition, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Vachon went to the school to defend her daughter, family members told WSB-TV.
"APS Police is conducting a full investigation of the incident, and the parent faces several charges," the district said in the release.
Atlanta Public Schools police charged Vachon with six offenses, according to the district: obstructing a law enforcement officer with violence, carrying/possession of firearm on school property, aggravated assault, and contributing to delinquency of a minor.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the use of force, a spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told PEOPLE in an email.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the incident and will turn the case over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for review when it's finished.