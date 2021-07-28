Atlanta Officers Suspended After Video Shows Cop Kicking Handcuffed Woman in Head

'The actions of the sergeant appear to be unacceptable and we are also concerned with the apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident," said a department statement

Two Atlanta police officers have been pulled off duty after video posted to social media shows one of them kicking a handcuffed woman on the ground in the head.

Upon review of the video, a statement posted by the department said the actions of the officer who kicked the woman "appear to be unacceptable."

The department identified that officer as Sgt. Marc Theodule, and named a second officer who stood by without appearing to intervene as Officer Bridget Citizen, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to Atlanta police, the incident on Monday began after officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. following a report of an armed individual.

A caller had "advised a female was walking in the area and had pointed a gun at several people," police said in a news release.

It continued: "Officers arrived on scene and were able to locate and detain the female. Officers became concerned with the female's mental health and requested Grady EMS transport her to the hospital for evaluation. The female was not charged."

The statement added: "Officers recovered an unloaded handgun during the incident and turned it over to a family member of the female, for safe keeping."

The woman was not identified. PEOPLE was not immediately able to contact either of the officers.

But after video related to the incident was posted on social media and seen by Chief Rodney Bryant and other commanders, the department said it depicted "an Atlanta Police sergeant kicking a woman in her head," according to the news release.

"Upon reviewing the video, the actions of the sergeant appear to be unacceptable and we are also concerned with the apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident," said the statement.

Both officers were "immediately" relieved of their duties, with the sergeant placed on unpaid suspension and the officer put on administrative assignment, according to the statement.

The department's Office of Professional Standards also was directed to open an "expedited" investigation into the actions of those officers on the scene.