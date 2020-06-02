Six police officers are facing multiple charges after video showed them using excessive force in the arrest of two black college students during a George Floyd protest

6 Atlanta Officers Charged After Body Cam Footage Shows Them Using Tasers on Black College Students

Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after body camera footage showed them using stun guns and excessive force in the detainment of two black students at a protest over the killing of George Floyd on Saturday, according to a prosecutor.

The Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced in a Tuesday press conference that arrest warrants have been issued for Lonnie Hood, Roland Claud, Mark Gardner, Armond Jones, Willie Sauls and Ivory Streeter in connection to an incident in which Spelman College senior Taniyah Pilgrim and Morehouse College student Messiah Young were violently dragged out of their car and arrested by police.

Some of the charges include the aggravated assault for using a taser on both Pilgrim and Young, simple battery for forcefully pulling Pilgrim out of the car, aggravated battery for injuring Young's arm when he was dragged from the vehicle, and criminal damage for smashing the windows of the car, Howard said.

Multiple videos that went viral over the weekend — including an officer's own body cam footage — show a cluster of officers breaking the window of the car in which Pilgrim and Young were riding in after the city's 9 p.m. curfew.

One video shows a circle of officers surrounding the vehicle. Officers use a stun gun on Pilgrim before appearing to pull her violently from the passenger side door. She’s then restrained on the ground.

Another officer yells at Young, in the driver's seat, to open his window before an officer breaks the glass with his baton. An officer then aims a taser into the car, shooting Young with a taser and yelling “he’s got a gun” repeatedly as they pull Young from the car.

According to the police report, no weapons were found on the couple, KMOV4 reported.

During Tuesday's press conference, Pilgrim said she was "happy" that the officers involved are "being held accountable for their actions."

"I feel a little safer now that these monsters are off of the street and no longer able to terrorize anyone else," Young added. "We just need to make sure that all officers are held accountable and there really is change moving forward in the culture of policing."

Two of the six officers — Streeter and Gardener — were terminated from their post after officials reviewed footage of the incident, according to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Three other officers have been placed on desk duty.

“Use of excessive force is never acceptable," Bottoms said during a Sunday press conference with Police Chief Erika Shields, who noted that videos of the incident were “really shocking to watch.”

Charges against Young have been dropped, Bottoms said.

The Atlanta Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

