Atlanta Mother Charged with Murder After Intentionally Crashing Car and Killing 3-Month-Old Daughter: Police

An Atlanta mother has been charged with murder after she allegedly crashed her car intentionally, killing her 3-month-old daughter, according to authorities.

Titayanna Phillips, 21, was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault on Monday after ramming her vehicle into a car driven by her child's father, Undra Henderson, while her daughter was inside, the Atlanta Police Department tells PEOPLE.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. when Henderson, 27, was getting ready to leave after he had placed his daughter Khy’undra into his car, according to police.

Upon a preliminary investigation, authorities say Henderson was stopped at a stop sign on Eason Street at Chappell Road when Phillips drove her vehicle into his car, pushing it across the intersection and into a telephone pole.

Police say investigators believe the crash was "intentional" and Phillips struck Henderson's car several times.

Henderson was transported Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, while his daughter was taken to the same medical facility in critical condition, according to authorities. Tragically, Khy’undra did not survive her injuries.

Phillips has also been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, but will be taken to the Fulton County Jail once she is discharged, police say.

An investigation by the Atlanta Police Homicide unit is ongoing.

On Tuesday morning, Henderson shared an article about the crash on his Facebook, writing: "blessed to be alive but without khy'undra this s— don't even matter."