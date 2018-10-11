Aspiring Model Shot in the Neck Before Crashing into Oncoming Traffic — Leaving Police Baffled

A 28-year-old aspiring model died this week in Atlanta after being shot on Monday while driving to work, according to multiple news outlets — but her shooter has not yet been apprehended.

Kelsey Quayle, who had reportedly moved with her boyfriend from California about two months ago because there were better modeling prospects in Atlanta, was shot in the neck and drifted into oncoming traffic, colliding with two other vehicles, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Local TV station WSB reports that Quayle was not far from her job when the shooting occurred. She worked at a dentist’s office in Riverdale, according to station WAGA.

The drivers of the two other vehicles sustained minor injuries, but Quayle was taken to the local Grady Hospital in critical condition, according to the AJC.

Police on the scene believed they were responding only to a wreck involving multiple vehicles. It was only after Quayle was transported to the hospital that authorities realized she had been shot.

Days later, her family told local WSB that she was brain dead and would soon be taken off life support. Her death was confirmed by NBC News, WAGA and WSB.

“We just have so many unanswered questions,” Quayle’s sister, Kayleigh Martin, told WSB.

“I just want to know who did this,” she said outside the hospital where her sister was taken, according to WSB. “It’s ridiculous. She didn’t deserve this.”

Martin told WAGA that the shooting could possibly be the result of road rage or crossfire.

“She [Quayle] was beautiful, she was the sweetest person, she was humble. She was a model, but she never let that get to her head,” Martin said. “She loved everybody, everybody loved her.”

Police told WSB they have “no reports of anyone reporting any gunfire, no reports of anybody driving erratically,” but they are reviewing area surveillance footage and questioning the surviving victims to see what they recall.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.