Suspected Gunman Who Left 1 Woman Dead and 4 Others Injured is Captured After Manhunt in Atlanta

The mass shooting occurred after 24-year-old Deion Patterson allegedly opened fire at an Atlanta medical center on Wednesday 

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on May 3, 2023
The suspected gunman who left one woman dead and four others injured at an Atlanta hospital on Wednesday has been captured.

The mass shooting occurred after 24-year-old Deion Patterson allegedly opened fire at the Northside Medical Midtown building. Atlanta police announced on Twitter that they were responding to an active shooter situation just after 12:40 p.m. local time and that the suspect was considered "armed and dangerous."

"We know that he had an appointment at the facility," authorities explained during a press conference on Wednesday night when speaking to why Patterson was at the medical center.

Deadly Atlanta Shooting
Atlanta shooting gunman. Atlanta Police Department/Twitter

After he left the medical facility, added authorities, he went to a nearby Shell Station where he drove off in a pick-up that was left running nearby. According to WBSTV, "Patterson was taken into custody just before 8 p.m. in the pool area of an apartment complex on Killarney Drive in Cobb County."

While authorities searched for his whereabouts, the Atlanta PD issued a shelter-in-place order for the area, causing Atlanta Public Schools to go on lockdown. The Northside Medical Midtown also announced it would close on Thursday.

As a result of the shooting, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene while four other women, ages 71, 56, 39, and 25, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. While their identities have not been released, the outlet adds that three of them were considered "seriously injured."

The cause behind the shooting remains unknown as the case remains under investigation, Atlanta authorities announced during Wednesday's press conference.

According to a statement from a Coast Guard spokesperson issued to CBS News, Patterson was discharged from the United States Coast Guard in January.

"The Coast Guard is aware of the tragic incident in Atlanta allegedly involving Mr. Deion Patterson. Our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families," the statement reads. "The Coast Guard Investigative Service is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and local authorities in the investigation. Mr. Patterson entered the Coast Guard in July 2018 and last served as an Electrician's Mate Second Class. He was discharged from active duty in January 2023."

