"You shot and killed a baby," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a press conference Sunday, addressing the shooters

Atlanta Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot Near Burned Wendy's that Was Being Barricaded by Armed Civilians

A $10,000 reward is being offered in Atlanta for information leading to the arrests of the group of men behind the July 4 killing of Secoriea Turner, an 8-year-old girl who was struck by gunfire as she sat in the backseat of her mother's car.

The shooting that claimed Secoriea's life occurred at around 10 p.m., not far from the scorched Wendy's restaurant outside of which police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks three weeks ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A group of protestors has been occupying the site ever since Brooks' June 12 shooting, and hope to eventually use the land for the construction of a community center.

According to Atlanta Police, Secoriea was riding in a car with her mother and an adult friend.

The mother exited off a local highway onto University Avenue, and tried turning around in a parking lot.

That is when she told police a "group of armed individuals" blocked her from leaving the parking lot.

One of the individuals was dressed in all black.

At some point, someone opened fire on the vehicle, hitting it several times.

The girl's mother drove to the hospital, where Secoriea was pronounced dead.

"An 8-year-old girl was killed last night because her mother was riding down the street," said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms during a press conference Sunday. "If Secoriea was not safe last night, none of us are safe."

"You shot and killed a baby," Bottoms continued, directly addressing the group of young men. "And there wasn't just one shooter, there were at least two shooters."

Bottoms also said that there are armed protestors at the site of the torched Wendy's.

In a video posted to YouTube, a representative for the protestors who've taken control of the site said they had no involvement whatsoever in Saturday's fatal shooting.

Garrett Rolfe, the fired Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Brooks in June, has been charged with felony murder and 10 other crimes.

Brooks, 27, was shot while fleeing Rolfe and another officer, Devin Brosnan, who tried to arrest him for impaired driving following a nearly 45-minute exchange in the parking lot.

In addition to felony murder, Rolfe is charged with several aggravated assault charges, criminal damage to property and seven violations of oath of office. He faces the possibility of the death penalty.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Brosnan is charged with aggravated assault and two violations of oath of office.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard alleged that after shooting Brooks, Rolfe allegedly kicked the victim when he was on the ground struggling for his life.

Rolfe and Brosnan have not yet entered pleas.