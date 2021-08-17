Atlanta Bartender with a 'Huge Heart' Is Killed While Returning Home from Shift, Suspect Arrested 

Mariam Abdulrab's boyfriend told a 911 dispatcher that he saw her abducted outside their home by a man who grabbed her at gunpoint and forced her into a car

After her late-night shift at an Atlanta bar, Mariam Abdulrab headed toward the home she shared with her boyfriend. As she exited her car around 5 a.m. Friday, her boyfriend looked out and saw a man grab her at gunpoint and force her into another car that zoomed away.

"Somebody just left with my girlfriend!" her boyfriend urgently said in a 911 call released by Atlanta police. "Oh my god."

Officers later received calls reporting the sound of gunshots and a dead body at another location, police said at a news conference Friday. They concluded that the body discovered belonged to Abdulrab.

"As it relates to motive and things like that, I don't know," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

But a "person of interest," who Hampton said was taken into custody that same day, has now been charged with murder, kidnapping and other charges, reports the Atlanta Journal--Constitution.

The suspect, identified as DeMarcus Brinkley, 27, initially was hospitalized with injuries sustained during a police pursuit that led to a crash in Griffin, according to the newspaper.

Brinkley is currently being held in Fulton County jail on charges of kidnapping, murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon, online jail records show. No bond or attorney is listed.

Abdulrab "was just wonderful," said Sheila Gafeney, a patron of the Revery: VR Bar where Abdulrab worked, reports Atlanta news station CBS46.

"People loved her," said Chris Spencer, another acquaintance, according to the news station. "She was big in the community."

"Our hearts are truly broken at the loss of a dear friend and family member," reads a post on the bar's Instagram page. "Mariam brought light to every single person she came in contact with and will forever be missed."