FedEx Driver Claims He Struck Athena Strand with Truck, Then Panicked in Fear She'd Tell Her Dad

Tanner Horner, 31, allegedly told investigators he strangled the 7-year-old girl in the back of his van

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 9, 2022 10:59 AM
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
Athena Strand. Photo: Texas EquuSearch Facebook

A contract driver delivering packages for Fed Ex accused of kidnapping and killing Texas girl Athena Strand along his route claims he panicked after accidentally hitting the child with his van, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by PEOPLE.

Wise County authorities allege Tanner Horner, 31, said he put Athena, 7, in his van on Nov. 30 after accidentally striking her with the vehicle while backing up. He then allegedly told police he killed the girl inside his van after panicking about what to do next, the affidavit says.

Surveillance footage from inside the van shows Horner talking to a little girl who resembled Athena, per the affidavit.

Horner allegedly told investigators Athena wasn't seriously injured after he struck her — she was speaking and told him her name. However, he allegedly decided to kill her, he told investigators, after becoming afraid she would tell her father he'd hit her with the truck.

At that point, Horner allegedly told authorities, he tried to break Athena's neck, and, when that didn't work, opted to strangle her in the back of the van "with his bare hands," the affidavit states.

Athena was found dead on Dec. 2, dumped in an area near a river in Boyd about nine miles from her home in Paradise. Horner allegedly told authorities where to find her body, the affidavit states.

Shortly before the alleged slaying, Athena — who was staying with her father and stepmother — reportedly got in an argument with her stepmom, Elizabeth Strand, at their house. The stepmom later went to look for Athena, but told authorities she hadn't realized the child had gone outside, most likely to go to her makeshift bedroom. (Athena and her stepsister were reportedly sleeping in a converted storage shed next to the house while the home was under construction, the affidavit states.)

Horner was a contract delivery driver for Topspin, which delivered packages for FedEx. When he saw Athena in the driveway, he had just delivered a package to her home. It was a Christmas gift of "You Can Be Anything" Barbie dolls, said Maitland Gandy, the little girl's mother, during a Thursday press conference.

"I was robbed of watching [Athena] grow up by a man that everyone was supposed to be able to trust to do just one simple task: deliver a Christmas present and leave," Gandy said at the press conference. "I was supposed to bring her back home to [my house in] Oklahoma after Christmas break. Instead ... she will come home in an urn."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Gandy's lawyer, Benson Varghese, also spoke. "Our ultimate goal is to ensure no other parent or grandparent feels the loss Maitland is going through right now," he said. "We are leaving no stone unturned in looking at all the decisions that happened before this tragedy occurred."

Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in Athena's death. His bond is set at $1.5 million. It was unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

On Thursday, the District Attorney's office announced it was seeking the death penalty in this case.

* With reporting by Tristan Balagtas

Related Articles
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
FedEx Driver Delivered Barbie Dolls to 7-Year-Old Athena Strand Before Allegedly Kidnapping, Killing Her
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
Grandfather of Slain Texas 7-Year-Old Speaks Out About Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Her
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
FedEx Driver Arrested in Kidnapping and Killing of Missing Texas Child: 'It Hurts Our Hearts'
olivia drasher
Pa. Man Accused of Setting Ex's House on Fire 1 Day After Breakup, Killing Her Sister Who Used Wheelchair
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who faces state child abuse charges, and federal charges of tampering with evidence
Arizona Polygamist Leader Had More Than 20 Wives, Including His Own Child, FBI Says
handcuffs
Woman Accused of Kidnapping Ashley Bush Allegedly Wanted to Keep the Woman's Unborn Baby as Her Own
Amber Waterman, Ashley Bush, Jamie Waterman
Suspect Who Wanted Child Allegedly Lured Pregnant Ark. Woman to Her Death with Promise of Baby Clothes
Surveillance image showing the suspect walking; Natasha Latour was attacked and survived the Stockton shooter on April 16, 2021 at 3:30am on the corner of Park and Union in Stockton where she was sleeping in a tent
How Police in Stockton, Calif., Caught an Alleged Serial Killer In the Act: 'He Was on a Mission to Kill'
Heidi Marie Littlefield
Indiana Woman Gets 115 Years for Poisoning Ex's Food and Strangling Him With His Favorite Tie
baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
Calif. Family Murder Suspect Allegedly Left Baby to Die of Exposure, Had Longstanding Feud with Parents 
Diego James Gettler
Man Allegedly Tried to Abduct Girl from Outside School. His Parents Turned Him in After Seeing Police Photos
Darien Lewis
Driver Charged with DWI and Murder Allegedly Smirked as He Ran Over Boy, 6, Multiple Times: Grandfather
Gregory Charles Case, Brandon Case
Black FedEx Driver Says White Father and Son Chased, Shot at Him While He Was Delivering Packages in Miss.
Duncan Mahi
Hawaii Teen Was Shackled in School Bus, Forced to Smoke Meth Before Good Samaritans Helped Her Escape: Police
Gabriel Michael Davies
Teen Murder Suspect's Disappearance Was Allegedly a Sham, and Victim Was Mom's Ex: Docs
Gabriel Garate
7-Year-Old Calif. Boy Dies in Father's Arms After Being Struck by Truck in Crosswalk, Driver Arrested