Mass Shooting Outside of Chicago Funeral Home Injures 14 People Including Mourners

Chicago police say that occupants of a vehicle opened fire on those leaving the memorial service

At least 14 people are in the hospital after a shooting following a funeral in Chicago.

The shooting took place in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Tuesday night, CBS Chicago reported.

At least nine people were taken to nearby hospitals by ambulance, while at least two more drove themselves after being struck in the gunfire, officials with the Chicago Fire Department told the news outlet.

First Deputy Eric Carter with the Chicago Police Department said in a brief news conference Tuesday night that the shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. when a black car speeding on W 79th Street "began firing at attendees at a funeral."

Carter said that some funeral attendees returned the gunfire.

As the vehicle sped away from the scene, the gunmen inside continued shooting, Carter said, until the car crashed and "came to a halt."

Those inside the car fled by foot, Carter said. Detectives were interviewing a person of interest at the time of the news conference.

Carter said that there were 14 victims who were being treated at five different hospitals in the area, though it was unclear if all 14 had sustained gunshot wounds or were injured trying to escape the gunfire.

"Conditions are unknown at this time," Carter said of the victims, though fire department officials told CBS Chicago that most of the victims were in serious to critical condition.

Carter said that police had found "60 shell casings on the scene," though it was unclear how many shooters were involved.

The fire and police departments did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Resident Arnita Gerder told NBC 5 that she and other witnesses saw "bodies laying everywhere."

"Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back, all over the place," she told the news outlet. "We thought it was a war out here."