At Least 3 Injured, Including 1 Juvenile, in Shooting Near Washington D.C. School, Suspect At-Large

The shooting took place in the area of Connecticut Ave and Van Ness St NW in D.C. on Friday

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Metropolitan Police run as they escort people, some without shoes, away from a shooting scene in the northwest part of the city on April 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Police evacuated residents from the shooting scene Friday afternoon and there were reports of several shooting victims. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

At least three people have been injured after a suspect or suspects opened fire in Washington D.C. near a college prep school on Friday.

"At approximately 3:20 this afternoon, members of the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Connecticut Ave and Van Ness St NW for reported sounds of gunshots," Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman said in a press briefing. about the shooting near the Edmund Burke School.

"Upon arrival at that scene, the officers located three individuals who were suffering from gunshot wounds," Emerman continued. "All three individuals have been taken to area hospitals where they are currently being treated. Two of the individuals are adults, and are considered in stable condition based on their injuries."

Added Emerman: "The third victim is a juvenile, and that juvenile is in stable condition with a minor gunshot wound. At this time, our units are currently in the area of Connecticut and Van Ness conducting a search for a suspect or suspects – that is still to be determined as our investigation is continuing this time."

It is unclear whether the victims are related.

"This is an early point in our investigation and we're still trying to figure out the motive and what specifically took place here," he said.

When asked about a video of what appears to be a shooter firing into a building that is being shared online, Emerman told reporters they "can't authenticate what's on social media right now or if it's related to the incident."

Local and Federal law enforcement respond to a reported shooting near the 2900 block of Van Ness Street in Northwest, Washington, DC on April 22, 2022. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty

Emerman went on to say police currently do not have any suspects in custody and are interviewing several witnesses.

No first responders have been injured during the incident, and schools in the area have been placed on lockdown with officers.

Police have asked the public to stay clear of the area as they continue to investigate.

"There is an established Family Reunification Site located at 3310 Connecticut Ave, NW, (Cleveland Park Library)," the D.C. Police Department wrote in a tweet. "If you are looking to find a family member/child, please go to this location and speak with officials from MPD and assisting DC government agencies."