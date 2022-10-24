Authorities have confirmed three people died from shots fired at about 9 a.m. this morning at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, MO.

An adult woman died after being transported to a hospital, a teenage girl died at the scene and the shooter died at a local hospital after he was shot by St. Louis Police, Chief Mike Sack said during a press conference.

Seven additional people were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to being trampled, he said.

The shooter, who was armed with a long gun, was in his 20s, officials said. It remains unclear why he chose to enter the school or if he attended the school.

Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP/Shutterstock

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

At about 9 a.m., a high school principal allegedly came on the school's loudspeaker and announced the code word for a school shooting, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

David Williams, a math teacher at the school, told the newspaper he heard multiple shots outside his classroom. He then heard a man say, "You are all going to (expletive) die."

"The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA," Saint Louis Public Schools said on Twitter.

Nylah Jones, a ninth grader at the school, told The Post-Dispatch that the shooter fired into the classroom she was in from the hallway, but couldn't gain entry into the room. She said the students piled into a corner while the gunman banged on the door.

"Next thing you know, we just heard gunshots," Nylah told the outlet. She said she heard multiple shots.

Jeff Roberson/AP/Shutterstock

Another student at the school, Taniya Gholston, 16, told The Post-Dispatch that the shooter's gun eventually jammed.

Hundreds of students were evacuated to a nearby Schnucks parking lot where they were reunited with parents.

The Post-Dispatch reports that one boy was seen consoling his mother in the aftermath saying: "It's OK, Mom. It's OK, I'm here."

The police chief said his officers expect to interview students from the school, but it might not happen today.

"They just went through a traumatic incident," he said. "This is a heartbreaking day for all of us."

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families of this morning's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis," Missouri Governor Mike Parson wrote on Twitter.

Parents have been directed to Gateway Science Academy to be reunited with their children.

This is a developing story.