‘Assume She’s in Danger’: N.M. Girl, 5, Has Been Missing for Days -- and Authorities Have No Leads

Authorities in New Mexico are searching for a 5-year-old girl who has been missing for three days and feared to be in danger.

On Sunday evening, 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada was reported missing, according to a New Mexico State Police press release. Her mother reported her missing at 6 p.m. after she disappeared while playing outside her Española home that morning, KOB4, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

The following afternoon, investigators announced they had a possible suspect in custody on three outstanding warrants out of Bernalillo County. However, on Tuesday, the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office announced that the man is actually not a suspect and the search for the child continues.

“We have absolutely nothing,” sheriff spokesperson Randy Sanches said, according to the Journal. “We have no starting point.”

Renezmae was last seen wearing blue shorts with stars and a Disney Frozen shirt. She is a Hispanic female, standing 4 feet 0 inches tall, weighing approximately 35 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

“Anytime a 5-year-old is missing, we’re going to assume she’s in danger,” Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan said during a press conference Monday, according to the Journal.

Lujan says authorities are investigating the delay in reporting Renezmae missing, adding they are “pretty sure it wasn’t a parental abduction.” An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday night with local, state and federal authorities assisting in the investigation.

“We will follow every single lead and we will leave no stone unturned to bring her back home,” James Langenberg, chief of the FBI’s New Mexico division, said, according to the Journal.

Anyone with any information regarding this Amber Alert is asked to call the Rio Arriba County Sherriff’s Office at (505) 753-5555.