Assisted Living Employees Allegedly Made Snapchat Video Mocking Dying Stroke Victim, Face Charges

The elderly patient had suffered a stroke at Bentley Assisted Living at Northminster, in Jefferson, Georgia. She was critically ill, and near the end of her life.

But police allege that three caretakers didn’t help the dying woman, and instead filmed a Snapchat video that appeared to mock her. In the video, which was viewed by PEOPLE, the three women seem to be sitting in chairs laughing and using a vape cigarette. According to police, they appear to be mocking the woman, rather than giving her the care that she needed.

The video was entitled “The End.”

Now the three employees are facing charges. Mya Moss, Jorden Bruce and Lizeth Ramirez have each been charged with one count of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, PEOPLE confirms. Under Georgia law, the felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000.

According to the Jefferson Police, they received a call from Cynthia Archer, the executive director of the facility, on June 14. Archer told them that she had heard about the Snapchat video from another employee. According to the police report, she identified the three employees.

The three employees had been tasked to monitor the patient’s condition while awaiting a hospice nurse.

“They were obviously more interested in playing on the phone and making the video and cutting up and making a joke of the situation,” Jefferson Police Detective Jay Parker told 11Alive.com. “My understanding is that the hospice nurse had been contacted, and these employees were supposed to be watching the female, and obviously that wasn’t happening.”

Moss and Bruce have each been released on $10,000 bond. The federal Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement has asked that Ramirez not be released at this point.

The patient has since died.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The facility’s director did not respond to PEOPLE’s call for comment, but has issued a statement announcing the three employees had been fired.

“We can confirm the recent termination of the three Bentley employees in connection with unprofessional behavior at work,” the facility said in the statement. “Upon learning about this incident, we promptly contacted the Jefferson Police Department and an investigation was started. No resident’s condition was compromised as a result of this unfortunate event.”

The facility also spoke out about Ramirez’s immigration status.

“All employees must produce the required documentation that proves they are either U.S. citizens or legally permitted to work in the United States — which these three individuals did,” the statement continued. “We do not hire illegal immigrants. An ICE detention does not mean an individual was working illegally.”

The statement concluded, “It is our privilege to be entrusted with the care of the residents of this community and we will never tolerate from our staff anything less than the utmost respect and care for each of our residents.”

Court records do not show attorneys for the three defendants. They have not yet entered a plea. Neither Moss nor Bruce immediately returned PEOPLE’s call for comment.