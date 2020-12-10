La. Asst. Principal Allegedly Killed Pregnant Teacher, then Left Victim's Daughter, 3, in Car

A Louisiana man formerly employed as an assistant principal has been indicted a second time by a second grand jury for allegedly murdering a pregnant colleague back in 2016.

On Tuesday, a grand jury in Iberville Parish indicted Robert J. Marks, 42, on charges of second-degree murder, feticide, kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping of a child, obstruction of justice and multiple gun-related offenses.

Marks is accused of killing Lyntell Washington, who was a teacher. Online prison records confirm the charges.

According to WAFB, Marks was initially indicted by grand jurors in East Baton Rouge Parish. However, a judge recently ruled the case should be move to Iberville Parish, where Washington's body was found, the station reports.

Washington's body was found in a ditch in Rosedale, according to investigators, who believe she was actually fatally shot in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Marks, who has long maintained his innocence, was initially charged in East Baton Rouge Parish with murder and feticide.

WAFB reports that the initial charges Marks had been facing were dropped following Tuesday's indictment in the nearby parish.

Washington was 40 when she was killed, and seven months pregnant — allegedly with Marks' child, reports The Advocate.

Marks was married at the time.

Authorities allege that after disposing of the victim's body, Marks drove Washington's car to her neighborhood, parking it and leaving her 3-year-old daughter inside, The Advocate reports.

Police discovered the little girl wandering on her own not far from the vehicle.

She had her mother's blood on her feet, and allegedly identified Marks as her mom's killer.

"We believe that once he has his day in court, a jury will convict him," 18th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton told The Advocate after Tuesday's hearing.

Marks is being held on $885,000 bond. He has yet to enter formal pleas to the newly-filed charges. A lawyer who might comment on his behalf wasn't immediately identified.