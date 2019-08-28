Aspiring Nurse and Mom Are Killed in Fla. Home Along With Dog — and Mother’s Boyfriend Is Suspect

Image zoom Facebook

A young Florida woman and her mother are dead after they were allegedly attacked by her mother’s boyfriend and tried to run for help.

On Saturday, the woman and her mother were found dead at a Coconut Creek home. They had been stabbed to death, Coconut Creek police announced a press conference Saturday.

A third person had also been stabbed but survived while a pitbull dog was found fatally shot.

While the victims’ identifies have not been released by police, the Sun Sentinel and Miami Herald have identified them as 20-year-old Hannah Bonta and her mother as Jan Kirkland, 47. Bonta’s live-in boyfriend, Craig Newman, was also attacked but survived.

Image zoom Hannah Bonta Facebook

The group were allegedly attacked by Kirkland’s boyfriend, 44-year-old Jason Dale Roseman, who surrendered to police after allegedly opening fire on a responding officer.

Coconut Creek police officer Andrew Renna responded to the home shortly after 7 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 saying someone was knocking on her door asking for help, police said at the press conference.

When Renna arrived on the scene, Roseman allegedly fired several shotgun blasts through his squad car’s passenger side door, hitting Renna in his right lung. Renna, 30, is in stable condition at Broward Health North Medical Center.

Image zoom Facebook

Two more officers arrived on the scene and saw Roseman allegedly standing in the street holding a shotgun. He surrendered and has been charged with two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of attempted murder, including one on a law enforcement officer.

Kirkland’s body was found inside the home while Bonta’s body was found in a neighbor’s driveway. Newman was on the driveway of a different home nearby.

Police said several rifles and ammunition were found inside the home, believed to be owned by Roseman, and what appeared to be an explosive device that was later identified as fake.

Bonta was a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and was studying to be a nurse, her friend Kacie Cahill told the Sun Sentinel.

She was “a bright light to everyone that talked to her,” Cahill said, describing Bonta and Newman as “so in love.”

Kirkland “could put a smile on anyone’s face and was the life of the party anywhere she went,” Cahill told the paper.

This is not the first time Roseman has been accused of being violent with women.

Image zoom Jason Roseman Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Exactly two years before Saturday’s attack, on Aug. 24, 2017, Roseman strangled his then-wife, according to the Florida Department of Corrections online records. He pleaded no contest to domestic violence and battery charges, according to the Herald, and in 2018 he received two years probation.

Years earlier, in 2008, another woman got a temporary restraining order against him, according to the Herald.

On Monday, Roseman was ordered to remain in jail. His attorney information was not available Wednesday. He has not entered a plea.