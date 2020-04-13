Aspiring Nurse in Fla. Is Killed in Robbery Stemming from Sale of Sneakers, 2 Suspects Arrested

Image zoom Terra Wolves/Twitter

Two Florida men have been charged with second-degree murder for their alleged roles in a double-shooting last week that killed a young aspiring nurse, PEOPLE confirms.

George Walton and Adrian Cosby, both 19, were arrested on Saturday, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Investigators allege the two men used an online advertisement to lure Sergio Berben to an isolated area of Homestead, under the guise of a sneaker sale.

Berben, a high school senior, had arranged to meet with Walton on Tuesday night to sell three pairs of Adidas Yeezy sneakers for $935. Berben, police said, brought his girlfriend, 18-year-old high school senior Andrea Camps Lacayo, with him to make the exchange with Walton.

According to the Miami Herald, police say that Walton asked to try on the shoes, but Berben — still in his vehicle with Camps Lacayo — asked to see the cash first. This is when police allege Cosby snuck up on the car, and fired into the vehicle, striking Berben and Camps Lacayo with bullets.

Berben’s arm was grazed, the paper reports, while Camps Lacayo was shot in the torso.

After the shooting, Berben was able to drive himself and his girlfriend to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Walton allegedly told police he never intended to pay for the sneakers, but planned to steal them after trying them on, the Herald reports, citing the arrest report.

CBS Miami reports Camps Lacayo attended Terra Environmental Research Institute and had been accepted to Florida International University in Miami, where she wanted to pursue a nursing degree.

“Here’s a remarkable young lady described as ‘Miss Dimples,’ had a smile that brought light to the room, was intellectually superior taking AP classes with the dreams of becoming a nurse at FIU,” Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told the station.

Both Walton and Cosby are being held without bond.

In addition to second-degree murder, both are charged with attempted murder and attempted armed robbery.

Attorney information for both men was unavailable Monday morning and it was unclear if either had entered a plea.