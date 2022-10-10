An aspiring nurse was fatally shot inside her Texas home in what police say was a murder-suicide at the hands of the victim's ex-boyfriend.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Tamara Sawyer, 23, was killed at about 3 p.m. on Oct 9, shortly after her 22-year-old ex-boyfriend showed up at the home.

According to the sheriff's office, he contacted her earlier that day and then showed up unannounced.

Sawyer allowed him inside, and they were inside her room for 10 minutes when family members heard three gunshots, the sheriff's office said.

Family members went to the room and found Sawyer fatally shot.

"After several failed attempts to get the ex-boyfriend to drop his weapon, family members went to retrieve a phone to call 911 and then heard another gunshot," according to a sheriff's office press release. "They return and found the ex-boyfriend deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The sheriff's office said the two dated off and on since high school.

Family members told KHOU-11 that they had split up one month earlier.

Sawyer's current boyfriend was also inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff's office said the ex-boyfriend, who has not been named by police, brought the gun with him.

According to Click2Houston, Sawyer was originally from Ohio and was studying nursing at Houston Community College.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. An estimated 10 million people per year are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.