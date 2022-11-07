Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail

Katie Quackenbush was convicted of shooting a homeless man after the two argued on a Nashville street in September 2017

By
Published on November 7, 2022 10:23 PM
Katie Layne QuackenbushCredit: MNPD
Photo: MNPD

A woman from Nashville who shot and injured a homeless man in 2017 will not spend any time in jail.

Katie Quackenbush, an aspiring singer who goes by the name Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation earlier this month, according to multiple outlets.

She will spend her probation in her home state of Texas, Nashville's WKRN added. Her lawyer's request for judicial diversion was denied.

Quackenbush's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

During the sentencing hearing, a tearful Quackenbush said she wished she hadn't shot Gerald Melton after their heated exchange.

The then 54-year-old victim has since undergone three surgeries due to his injuries, according to The Tennessean.

She said she has been ridiculed and punished via the criticism she received after her mugshot surfaced and spread online. She testified that she was once spat on and has received death threats, the outlet reports.

"Millions of people were making fun of me online," she said, per The Tennessean. "I was convicted by the community before trial.

"For five years, I've been having to live with this ... social punishment. Even after all of this is over, Google is always going to be there. This will follow me for the rest of my life."

The mother of four added, according to the publication, that she hoped to avoid jail time so she would not be separated from her young children.

Speaking on how the incident has changed her, she said she atoned for her past actions and hopes to become a lawyer one day.

"This has inspired me to do better," she told the judge, The Tennessean reported. "It inspired me to help people who have been in my shoes."

In September 2017, Melton was "trying to sleep on the sidewalk" during the early hours when he was "disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music" coming from Quackenbush's Porsche SUV, according to a news release from Metro Nashville Police at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Tenn. Woman Accused of Shooting Homeless Man Who Asked Her to Move Porsche So He Could Sleep

Police said Melton asked Quackenbush to move the vehicle and an argument ensued.

As their verbal quarrel continued, Melton began walking back to the sidewalk to sleep when Quackenbush allegedly got out of the Porsche armed, fired two shots at him and then fled, police said in their statement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A jury found Quackenbush guilty of reckless endangerment in April. The Class A misdemeanor carries a maximum jail time sentence of 11 months and 29 days, according to News Channel 5 in Nashville. The fine also can't exceed $2,500. She was initially indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Related Articles
Amber Waterman, Ashley Bush, Jamie Waterman
Suspect Who Wanted Child Allegedly Lured Pregnant Ark. Woman to Her Death with Promise of Baby Clothes
Pieper Lewis gives her Allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Des Moines teen pleaded guilty to killing her alleged rapist in June 2020.
Pieper Lewis, Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist, Escapes from Custody
Sara Mann, Kai Mann, Sunny Mann
Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide
Shavell Jordan Jones, A Florida man fatally shot his girlfriend and three of her family members — including a 4-year-old girl — after an argument early Friday morning, police said. Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, also shot another family member who survived the carnage and fled to the home of a neighbor who called police, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office
Florida Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend and 3 of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old Niece
Alexis Gabe
Months After Discovering Ex's Cryptic Notes, Police Find Remains of Calif. Woman Who Vanished in January
Debbie Collier Son. Credit: Courtesy
Debbie Collier's Son Frustrated by Lack of Answers, Says Sheriff Laughed at Him and Threatened to Hang Up
Rhona Fantone
Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband Called Sister and Said: 'Tell My Kids I Love Them'
https://6abc.com/philadelphia-shooting-kensington-allegheny-philly-police-gun-violent/12421873/. Credit: 6ABC
9 People Hospitalized Following Shooting Outside a Philadelphia Bar
handcuffs
Woman Accused of Kidnapping Ashley Bush Allegedly Wanted to Keep the Woman's Unborn Baby as Her Own
Thomas Valva
NYPD Officer Found Guilty of Killing Son, 8, with Autism After Making Him Sleep in Freezing Garage
https://www.facebook.com/tulsapolice/posts/pfbid0ge2SV4uV5A2JmVFDQQg2eByKftfCh5mqD8eNFTZyeyszsrqkEZ5fyyaui8LVJ48kl Tulsa Police Department odtorsSenp1t3gug56mfg9am0m6c 0 h70 h aalaaa9l09c6uu24f796uc5c6c 1 · COUNTERFEIT POKÉMON CARD BUST -- Man arrested for selling fake cards online for thousands of dollars. For the past several months, the Tulsa Police Department has been investigating a fraudulent Pokémon Card Scam. Detectives were contacted by five victims across the United States. Victims in Hawaii, Arizona, Texas, Colorado and Ohio all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from the suspect in Tulsa, identified as Michael McCoy. Each victim purchased the cards for thousands of dollars only to find out the cards they received were fake. During the investigation, Detectives partnered with a special prosecutor with the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office who specializes in intellectual property and trademark infringement. Through collaborations with Nintendo Corporation, a representative determined that the Pokémon cards were in fact counterfeit. The cards that were sold by the suspect had little to no value on their own, however were being sold as “rare collectors cards” for $350 per card. On 11/1/2022, Officers arrested Michael McCoy at a local Post Office as he was in the process of mailing more counterfeit cards to another potential victim. McCoy is now charged with: - Obtaining Merchandise by False Pretense over $1000 x 5 - Violation of Trademark Anti-Counterfeiting Act McCoy also had warrants for his arrest out of Arkansas. This is an arrest, not a conviction.
Okla. Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling Fake Pokémon Cards Across the Country
Fugitive Captured After He is Spotted by Off-Duty Officer as They Both Vacationed at Disney World
Alleged Fugitive Captured After He Is Spotted by Off-Duty Officer as They Both Vacationed at Disney World
Cassidy Moreno, Road Rage Victim
Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony
Foreign and Peruvian tourist wait in the boat where they have been detained at the Cuninico community in Loreto, north of Peru, on November 4, 2022. - Indigenous people in Peru's Amazon detained a group of foreign and Peruvian tourists traveling on a river boat to protest the lack of government aid following an oil spill in the area, local media reported Thursday.
Americans Among Those Held Hostage in Peru Riverboat Oil Spill Protest
Isaac Apodaca, Kiara McCulley
N.M. Woman Is Killed with Sword — and Couple Is Charged with Murder amid Claims of Secret Society
Man arrested in killing of Veronica Goncalves in her Brockton driveway
Massachusetts Man Stabbed Woman to Death in Front of Her Granddaughter, Then Died After Drinking Battery Acid