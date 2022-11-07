Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail

A woman from Nashville who shot and injured a homeless man in 2017 will not spend any time in jail.

Katie Quackenbush, an aspiring singer who goes by the name Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation earlier this month, according to multiple outlets.

She will spend her probation in her home state of Texas, Nashville's WKRN added. Her lawyer's request for judicial diversion was denied.

Quackenbush's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

During the sentencing hearing, a tearful Quackenbush said she wished she hadn't shot Gerald Melton after their heated exchange.

The then 54-year-old victim has since undergone three surgeries due to his injuries, according to The Tennessean.

She said she has been ridiculed and punished via the criticism she received after her mugshot surfaced and spread online. She testified that she was once spat on and has received death threats, the outlet reports.

"Millions of people were making fun of me online," she said, per The Tennessean. "I was convicted by the community before trial.

"For five years, I've been having to live with this ... social punishment. Even after all of this is over, Google is always going to be there. This will follow me for the rest of my life."

The mother of four added, according to the publication, that she hoped to avoid jail time so she would not be separated from her young children.

Speaking on how the incident has changed her, she said she atoned for her past actions and hopes to become a lawyer one day.

"This has inspired me to do better," she told the judge, The Tennessean reported. "It inspired me to help people who have been in my shoes."

In September 2017, Melton was "trying to sleep on the sidewalk" during the early hours when he was "disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music" coming from Quackenbush's Porsche SUV, according to a news release from Metro Nashville Police at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Tenn. Woman Accused of Shooting Homeless Man Who Asked Her to Move Porsche So He Could Sleep

Police said Melton asked Quackenbush to move the vehicle and an argument ensued.

As their verbal quarrel continued, Melton began walking back to the sidewalk to sleep when Quackenbush allegedly got out of the Porsche armed, fired two shots at him and then fled, police said in their statement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A jury found Quackenbush guilty of reckless endangerment in April. The Class A misdemeanor carries a maximum jail time sentence of 11 months and 29 days, according to News Channel 5 in Nashville. The fine also can't exceed $2,500. She was initially indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.