A relative says the fatal shooting of Danae K. Williams was random

Aspiring EMT, 25, Is Fatally Shot in Car After Leaving Portland Restaurant with Friend

An aspiring EMT who worked with people with disabilities was fatally shot last week moments after leaving a downtown Portland, Ore., restaurant with a male friend.

Danae K. Williams was 25, according to a statement from Portland Police.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Williams died in a nearby hospital on May 14 — two days after the May 12 shooting, which happened just before 9 p.m.

Relatives who spoke to KGW said Williams had just returned to her car after having dinner with the friend.

Laura Wiegman, Williams' great aunt, said the young woman was in the driver's seat when she was struck by a bullet that appears to have come in through one of the passenger-side windows.

The gunfire came from another vehicle, which fled the scene.

The friend was also injured in the shooting but is expected to recover.

Wiegman said she has no idea why anyone would want to hurt her niece.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"The frustration is you think this can't happen to my family and here it does, you know just a random act of violence," said Wiegman.

Wiegman said Williams was working with people who have disabilities, and on her way to becoming an EMT.