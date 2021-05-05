The women, 65 and 85, are in stable condition

2 Older Asian Women Stabbed in Random Attack While Waiting for Bus in San Francisco

Two older Asian women were attacked by a knife-wielding man in broad daylight Tuesday while waiting for a bus in downtown San Francisco, and a suspect has been arrested.

According to city officials, the victims were 65 and 85 years old.

"Her back was turned and all I see was the feathers coming out of her jacket, so I'm very sure that she got sliced," eyewitness Patricia Lee local station KGO-TV.

Lee, who works at a flower stand a few yards away from the bus stop, said the suspect's knife was "pretty big," and that after the attack, he "walked away like nothing happened, like Sunday morning."

The women were taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where they underwent surgery. Hours later, a suspect was arrested nearby.

In a series of tweets Tuesday evening, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney called the attack, which occurred in his district, "disgusting and horrific."

"One of the women, 85 years old, is currently in surgery at SF General," Haney tweeted. "Please think of her and her family. I will share updates as I receive them. Nothing more sickening than stabbing an 85 year old woman while she waits for the bus. Horrific."

On Tuesday night, District Attorney of San Francisco Chesa Boudin tweeted a statement: "Heartbroken tonight for two elderly AAPI victims of a stabbing on Market," he wrote. "We're awaiting more info & praying for the victims as they undergo medical treatment. ... We will not tolerate brutal attacks like this."

In an interview with KPIX, Drew Eng, grandson of 85-year-old victim Chui Fong Eng, said his grandmother has lived in San Francisco for 50 years.

"You just don't think it's going to happen so close to home until it does. So you just got to be super aware of your loved ones," Eng said.

The suspect has not been identified by police. Charges against the suspect are pending.