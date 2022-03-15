Asian Woman Stomped on, Punched More than 125 Times After Assailant Uses Racial Slur

The New York woman started bleeding after the attack and suffered contusions and lacerations to her head and face, police say

A 67-year-old New York woman was severely injured and hospitalized Friday after being punched in the face and head more than 125 times during a hate crime, police say.

According to the Yonkers Police Department, the unidentified woman of Asian descent was returning home when she encountered the suspect in front of her building.

After the man allegedly called the woman an "Asian b----" she ignored him and walked into the entrance of her building. The man managed to make his way into the building, where surveillance video shows him begin to attack the victim.

"Ignoring his comment, the victim entered the vestibule of the building and was attempting to open the second door to enter the lobby when, without warning, the suspect approached from behind and punched her in the head, knocking her to the floor; he then stood over her and proceeded to punch her in the head and face more than 125 times with alternating fist strikes before foot-stomping her seven times and spitting on her," added police in a news release.

Police say as a result of the apparent hate crime the victim suffered "multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and face, facial bone fractures, and bleeding on the brain."

She remains hospitalized and is in stable condition, police added.

"Hate crimes are beyond intolerable in our city. I applaud our Yonkers Police for swiftly apprehending this violent criminal and removing him from our streets. I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions. I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers," said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano in the news release.

Police released video footage of the incident featuring the suspect identified as 42-year-old Yonkers resident Tammel Esco. He was arrested and is facing two felonies that include one count of attempted second-degree murder as a hate crime and one count of second-degree assault as a hate crime, police added.

Esco was arraigned in the Yonkers Criminal Court on March 12 and remains in the Westchester County Jail. His next court date is March 25.

"This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so," said Yonkers Police Commissioner John J. Mueller in the release. "This defendant must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behavior will not be tolerated in our communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, that she may make a full recovery."