Asian Father in San Francisco Is Brutally Attacked While Pushing Baby Stroller, Suspect Arrested

An Asian American father was attacked from behind as he was pushing his 1-year-old son in a stroller in San Francisco.

The April 30 afternoon attack was caught on video and showed the 36-year-old father getting punched numerous times and then falling near the entrance of Gus's Community Market in San Francisco's Mission Bay.

"My sense of security has been shattered," the man, who identified himself as Bruce, told KGO. "I was right on the ground and in that exact second I was trying to shield my head and prevent any worse injuries. I couldn't protect my child. I was on the floor and he was in a stroller that was slowly rolling away, so it's definitely very scary as a parent."

San Francisco police officers witnessed the assault and arrested 26-year-old Sidney Hammond. He was later charged with felony assault and child endangerment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.

He is being held in custody without bail.

It is unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Police said the "attack appeared to be random, and no words were exchanged during the incident," according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. "The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene."

On April 29, the day before the attack, Hammond allegedly struck a 61-year-old Asian American man in the head while he was walking in the Tenderloin neighborhood. Police said the victim had visible injuries to his face and head, and complained of pain in his rib cage area, but refused medical assistance.

